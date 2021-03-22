The tennis star has won the Miami Open a record eight times, most recently in 2015

Serena Williams Withdraws from Miami Open Due to Oral Surgery: 'I Look Forward to Coming Back Soon'

Serena Williams will not be participating in this year's Miami Open following her recent oral surgery.

On Sunday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion announced that she is withdrawing from the tournament, which starts March 24 and runs through April 4 in Florida.

"I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery," Williams said in a statement, according to the Miami Herald. "Miami is a special tournament for me because it's my home and I am sad I won't be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon."

Williams — who documented much of her dental issues on Instagram over the weekend — has won the Miami Open a record eight times, most recently in 2015.

"We will certainly miss having Serena at this year's tournament and I know it was a very difficult decision for her," James Blake, the Miami Open tournament director said in a statement. "She has won the Miami Open more than any player in history, has a home here in South Florida, and is always a fan favorite. "

"We hope she is back on the court soon and look forward to welcoming her back here next year," he added.

The tennis star's most recent tournament was the Australian Open, where she fell to Naomi Osaka in the women's singles semifinals.

Serena Williams Australian Open Image zoom Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty

After taking the opening set 6-3, Osaka achieved her twentieth consecutive win when she beat Williams 6-3, 6-4.

Williams, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the fourth headliner to withdraw from the Miami tournament.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic previously announced they would be skipping the event.

According to the Miami Herald, Nadal and Federer are both injured while Djokovic cited COVID-19 restrictions as his reason for not participating in the competition.