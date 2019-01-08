Serena and Venus Williams Sit Side by Side on the Tennis Court: 'Some Things Never Change'

Superstar tennis sisters Serena and Venus Williams are at home together — on the tennis court.

Serena, 37, shared a new photo of herself and Venus, 38, seated side-by-side on a tennis court on Monday. Both women wear white tops and sneakers, and have Wilson racquets resting near them.

Wrote the mom of one alongside the image, “Some things never change.”

Just last month, Venus prevailed over her sister in their match-up at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The face-off followed their much-watched pairing at the U.S. Open over the summer, in which Serena was victorious.

The siblings first competed against each other professionally in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open, and have faced off numerous times since.

Both women have been on the tennis circuit for several decades.

In a 1991 interview with Today, the girls’ mother Oracene Price said of her then-rising star daughters, “Sometimes I feel just like it was destiny, you know, for the both of them. Because my first three girls, they went out, they didn’t take to it. But the last two, they liked it a great deal.”

The sister-sister moment comes just after it was announced that the WTA will revise two controversial rules that affected Serena last year.

Serena, who survived serious medical complications and was bedridden for six weeks after the birth of daughter Olympia in September 2017, returned to competition in the 2018 season only to find out that her No. 1 ranking had plummeted to the No. 451 spot due to her maternity leave.

In addition, Serena was unseeded at the French Open, the same tournament where her black catsuit caused controversy due to violations against the dress code.

The first rule alteration was made to the already existing “Special Ranking Rule,” which now allows players to use a special ranking for up to three years following the birth of a child. Designed to make it easier for women to return to competition following pregnancy, the new adjustment also includes special circumstances for players who choose adoption, surrogacy or legal guardianship.

The second rule change allows women at WTA tournaments to no longer be penalized “or prohibited from wearing leggings or compression shorts without a skirt, dress or shorts over them.”

In other words, Williams will now be allowed to wear her viral black catsuit, which was initially banned by French Open officials in August.