Serena Williams Hilariously Teases Her Sister Venus During a Shopping Outing: 'I Love You'

The sisters' rise to stardom is documented in King Richard, starring Will Smith as their father and childhood tennis coach Richard Williams

Venus and Serena Williams enjoy giving each other a hard time every now and then, as sisters tend to do.

On Thursday, it was Serena's turn when the pair of tennis stars went out shopping together. The youngest sister narrated a portion of their trip in a series of posts on her Instagram Story, which showed the oldest of the two browsing around.

"So, Venus likes to shop," Serena said behind the camera, adding, "She doesn't live here, but I'm like, 'Why are you buying soap and candles?' And like, it doesn't make sense."

Once Venus finished shopping, Serena pored over her sister's selected products, which she said she planned to travel with.

After a brief silence, Venus asked sarcastically, "Is that alright?" to which Serena replied, "I love you!"

"I'm not sure anymore!" Venus joked before pretending to yell "Security!"

In her final Story from their shopping trip, Serena crossed her eyes as the two left the store, which she captioned, "Shopping with @VenusWilliams."

The Williams sisters' rise to stardom is documented in King Richard, starring Will Smith as their father and childhood tennis coach Richard Williams. The film hits theaters on Nov. 19.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Smith, 53, said Venus and Serena not only "loved" the film, but "cried all the way through" it.

"Venus and Serena were really excited about the possibility. And they said that they would potentially be executive producers and they would walk us through the whole process, but they were going to withhold whether or not they put their names on the film until they saw it," said Smith.

"So then I get the call that Venus and Serena are walking into the theater to see the film," he continued. "It's the worst two hours ever. The worst two hours. Because you spent so much time creating these things, and there is literally only one audience when you do it. ... You hope that they like it."

Last week, the sisters praised the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, noting that "it captured the innocence" of their relationship.