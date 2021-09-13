Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Take Carriage Ride Through N.Y.C.'s Central Park

Serena Williams was spotted relaxing in a horse-drawn carriage in New York City's Central Park alongside her husband of four years, Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams enjoyed a sunny afternoon in New York City Sunday with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis pro, 39, was spotted relaxing in a horse-drawn carriage in Central Park this weekend with Ohanian, 38, seated beside her. While Williams' face was obscured by a face mask, her husband was seen grinning as he rode through the park with her.

Williams wore a red Gucci shirt, which she paired with sporty black leggings and a pair of white sandals. She accessorized her look with a blue Boston Red Sox baseball cap and a pair of black sunglasses. Ohanian dressed in a black t-shirt and puffer jacket, matched with gray shorts and blue sneakers.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian | Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty

Their outing came on the last day of the US Open, which took place in Queens, New York, from Aug. 30 through Sept. 12. Williams — who has 23 Grand Slam titles under her belt — pulled out of the Grand Slam tournament this year, as did her sister, Venus.

Williams was forced to drop out of the tournament just before it began due to a leg injury.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar," Williams added.

Her withdrawal came just months after Williams also pulled out of Wimbledon following her first-round match in June, citing her injury.

Williams and Ohanian, who wed in 2017, share daughter Olympia, 4. In an interview with CBS This Morning in May, Ohanian praised Williams for her ability to balance work and family life, telling CBS he used to have a "warped view of the path to excellence and the path to greatness being a direct result of just pure work."

"That is obviously core to it, but one thing that I'm still working on is balancing that with time off, time away, time to reset and recharge," he added. "Something [Williams] is really good at is shutting it off and focusing on family time and personal time."