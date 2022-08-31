Serena Williams Pulls Off Stunning Victory in the Second Round of the US Open: 'I Love a Challenge'

The magic continues for Serena Williams.

In one of the best matches of her historic career, Williams defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit — the second-ranked player in the world — in the second round of the US Open.

In a two-and-a-half hour match filled with sharp aces, seemingly endless rallies and a battle for break points, Williams defied the odds to prevail and prolong her singles career.

Fighting a talented Kontaveit, Williams won the first set in a tiebreak, 7-6, before dropping the second 2-6. She then dominated the third set, winning 6-4 to take the match.

"This is what I do best," Williams told the crowd after the match. "I love a challenge, I love rising to the challenge."

Serena Williams. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP

"After I lost the second set, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I've got to give my best effort because this might be it,' " she added.

Williams was buoyed by a roaring crowd that cheered for every moment in her favor — to the point where the tennis star wagged her finger at fans who protested a close point against her, and the umpire had to quiet those cheering when Kontaveit would fault on a serve.

Anett Kontaveit. Robert Prange/Getty

Williams said that every match she wins is a "bonus" to her career, which she hinted will come to an end after the US Open.

"It's no rush here," she said. "I'm loving this crowd. It's really fantastic. There's still a little left in me, we'll see."

And Williams has enjoyed feeling like she's had less pressure this time around.

"I don't have anything to prove, I don't have anything to win," she said. "I haven't gotten to play like this since '98. Literally, I've had an X on my back since '99," when she won her first US Open title.

Celebrities once again filled Arthur Ashe stadium to cheer on Williams, from Zendaya to Spike Lee to Tiger Woods, who sat in the 23-time Grand Slam champion's box, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Venus Williams and Tiger Woods. Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Williams had written in the September issue of Vogue that she would be "evolving away from tennis" after the US Open, but in interviews since she's hedged when asked if this will truly be her last tournament.

"I've been pretty vague about it, right?" she said Monday after winning her first-round match. "I'm going to stay vague because you never know."

Williams will face Australia's Ajla Tomljanović in the third round on Friday, but before then, she'll team up with older sister Venus Williams for the doubles tournament on Thursday night.

"I'm so excited for doubles," Williams said. "I was like, it's been so long, we've got to play it there, we've got to bring it back."