Serena Williams Shares Sexy Instagram Selfie — See the Tennis Champ's Photo

Serena Williams is giving her fans a look at what she sees in the mirror.

The superstar athlete, 37, posted a sexy selfie to Instagram on Tuesday. In the image, Williams — who is wearing the starlet ruched halter dress in light pink from her clothing line, Serena — struck a sultry pose while staring into an ornate mirror.

Williams didn’t caption the photo, but was sure to tag her Audemars Piguet watch.

The selfie comes one month after Williams shared a topless video to the social media platform — all for a good cause, of course.

In the music video, Williams sings a cover she recorded of the Divinyls 1990 hit “I Touch Myself,” in promotion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The video was also made as part of the I Touch Myself Project, which encourages women to regularly examine their breasts. The organization was formed after Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett died from breast cancer at 53 in 2013.

“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit ‘I Touch Myself’ to remind women to self-check regularly,” Williams wrote in the video’s caption on Instagram. Singing in front of the world while nude wasn’t easy for Williams, though.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “Early detection is key — it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”

Williams made headlines over the summer for calling an umpire’s actions “sexist” after losing the U.S. Open championship match to Naomi Osaka, 21. Williams received a total of three violations from the chair umpire — for illegal coaching, breaking her racket and verbal abuse — during the women’s singles final.

“You definitely can’t go back in time,” Williams said at a press conference after the Sept. 8 match, “but I can’t sit here and say I wouldn’t say he’s a thief because I thought he took a game from me. But I’ve seen other men call other umpires several things.”