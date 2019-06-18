Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photo with Sister Venus: ‘Nobody Loves You Like I Do’

Serena Williams is showing sister Venus Williams some love.

In a new Instagram post, the 37-year-old mother of one shared a sweet snap of herself and Venus, 39, cuddling. “Nobody loves you like I do,” she captioned the image, adding the hashtag “#sisters.”

“Accept… how I love you!” Venus responded in the comments section, alongside four red heart emojis.

The tennis superstars have previously shared snaps of each other to social media. In January, Serena shared a photo of the two siblings seated side-by-side on a tennis court. “Some things never change,” she wrote.

And in May, Venus posted a photo of her sister’s Met Gala ensemble to Instagram, writing, “So proud of this glamorous glamazon fashion diva businesswoman.”

The sisters and tennis rivals last competed against each other at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in December, where Venus prevailed. They were scheduled to play again at the Italian Open last month, but Serena withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury, according to Sports Illustrated.

Serena and Venus also faced off in the much-watched pairing at the U.S. Open last summer, in which Serena was victorious.

The siblings first competed against each other professionally in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open, and have faced off numerous times since.

Both women have been on the tennis circuit for several decades.

In a 1991 interview with Today, the girls’ mother Oracene Price said of her then-rising star daughters, “Sometimes I feel just like it was destiny, you know, for the both of them. Because my first three girls, they went out, they didn’t take to it. But the last two, they liked it a great deal.”

Earlier this month, Serena suffered a crushing defeat against American Sofia Kenin in the third round of the French Open, marking her earliest loss at a major tournament in five years.

“Yesterday was not my day,” she wrote in an inspirational Instagram post at the time. “But it’s about getting up time and time again after you fall. Here’s to a multitude of tomorrows.”