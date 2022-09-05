Serena Williams Shares a Glimpse into Her Post-Tennis Life — and It Involves' Moana' and Lots of Sleep

Serena Williams is taking some well-deserved rest.

After playing in what was likely the final match of her storied tennis career on Friday, Williams, 40, shared an update on how her weekend is going — and it involves a cozy bed and a Moana blanket.

On Monday morning, the 23-time Grand Slam champ posted a photo on Instagram of her snuggled up in bed, sleeping.

"How was your weekend?" she asked her fans. "This was mine …."

In the comments, fans and celebrities applauded Williams for her choice of weekend activities, and for her career as a whole.

"If there is ANYONE that deserves to rest, it's YOU!!!! Thank you for everything!" one comment read.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who composed the music for Moana, replied with a quote from the film's song "I Am Moana."

"'I've delivered us to where we are. I have journeyed farther. I am everything I've learned and more. Still, it calls me…' " he said, before adding, "Rest up, champ. You've beyond earned it. New adventures await! -LMM"

Williams lost in the third round of the US Open on Friday, and now considers herself in retirement 23 years after she first played in the tournament. A month earlier, she had announced that she'd be "evolving away from tennis" once she finished playing in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

But after hitting the court last week and playing better than expected, taking down the second-ranked playing in the world on Wednesday, Williams hedged the question when asked if this would truly be the end of her professional career.

"I've been pretty vague about it, right?" she said Monday after her first win of the Open. "I'm going to stay vague because you never know."

On Friday though, after losing in the third round, Williams was more definitive when asked if she would play in another tournament.

"I don't think so, but you never know. I don't know."

After the match, Williams had kind words for her sister, Venus Williams. After thanking her parents, Williams added, "I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you, Venus. She's the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed."