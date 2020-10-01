Serena Williams and her husband of nearly three years, Alexis Ohanian, enjoyed brunch at a romantic restaurant after she left the French Open due to injury

Serena Williams Has 'Romantic Brunch' with Alexis Ohanian After Pulling Out of 2020 French Open

Serena Williams knows just how to recover from a disappointment — with a fancy meal.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old tennis star shared a "romantic brunch" with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, after she pulled out of the 2020 French Open on Wednesday.

"Alexis and I never get date night — or day, or anything — since Olympia," Williams said on her Instagram story, referring to the couple's three-year-old daughter. "But this is fun, we're in Paris and we get to have a romantic brunch."

"That counts — that counts as a date," Ohanian quipped.

Williams later shared a video of her going through the restaurant's assortment of condiments, hoping to find grape-flavored jelly.

"Nowhere I go can I find grape jelly — I see strawberry, impériale, honey, raspberry, and another berry — but there's no grape," Williams said.

She then gave a miniature review of the omelet she ordered, saying that while she liked it, she preferred some more seasoning.

"I like the omelet, don't get me wrong, I just like a little more char on it, and maybe a little more salt, pepper, seasoning," she said of her meal, before showing a picture of the dish after she added some flavor to it.

Williams announced she was withdrawing from French Open this week after she experienced an injury to her Achilles tendon earlier this month, ahead of her second-round match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova.

"I really wanted to give an effort here," Williams told reporters on Wednesday. "It's my Achilles that didn't have enough to properly heal after the Open. I was able to get it somewhat better, but just looking long-term in this tournament, will I be able to get through enough matches? For me, I don't think I could."

"[I'm] struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover," she added.

The tennis champion said she will require four to six weeks of rest before resuming full training.

″Paris- I love don’t worry I’ll be back- love you all thanks for the support," she wrote on Instagram after withdrawing. "Out but not for long."

On Thursday, the Instagram page the couple set up for their daughter, Olympia, showed a picture of the toddler looking concerned while holding a menu at another French restaurant.