Serena Williams Spending the Next 6 Weeks 'in Solitude' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'This Is Serious'

Serena Williams has opted to self-isolate as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.

On Friday, Williams, 38, shared a video that shows her getting her makeup done and in its caption, she announced that she is “spending the next 6 weeks in solitude.”

The tennis star explained that during that time she will focus on “being a wife. being a mom. cooking. cleaning. spring cleaning. face mask. makeup tutorials.”

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian share 2-year-old daughter Olympia.

Williams concluded her message by telling her followers, “I’ll let you know how it goes… stay safe everyone.”

“This is serious,” Williams wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji.

Williams joins several celebrities who are taking steps to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Several artists have announced that they are canceling tour stops in Asia, including BTS, Green Day and Avril Lavigne.

“Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon,” Lavigne said on Instagram on Saturday.

South Korean band BTS urged their fans to stay healthy, as the country has the most cases of coronavirus outside of mainland China, with 6,593.

On Thursday, Orlando Bloom said on Instagram that he would be traveling home from Prague, where his Amazon show Carnival Row is filmed, over concerns about the pandemic.

While it is not immediately clear if Bloom has been in contact with an infected person, many in the U.S. have been asked to self-quarantine in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

“It’s farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined,” the father-to-be wrote his Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States, because we want to get in before the quarantine.”

The star, who’s currently engaged to Katy Perry and expecting a child with her, added, “Big love everybody, stay safe out there! Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe.”

Bloom and Perry recently had to postpone their wedding in Japan due to COVID-19. Perry also left Australia amid growing coronavirus concerns, news.com.au reported. The singer had spent 24 hours confined to her hotel room in Sydney as a safety precaution.

Charles Barkley announced that he is under “self-quarantine” as a precaution after feeling under the weather amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The former basketball player, 57, called into TNT’s The Crossover on Mar. 13 to let fans know he had fallen ill, explaining he has since been tested for COVID-19 on the advice of doctors and isolated himself from the public as he awaits the results.

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley recalled. “I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.”

As of Friday, there are now at least 1,663 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S, PEOPLE previously reported.

At this time, 41 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, mostly in Washington state.

The number of confirmed cases jumped up by nearly 400 over the last 24 hours, the largest day-to-day increase yet.

Worldwide, there are now 138,069 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,103 deaths.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

At first, this coronavirus was contained to China, but Wuhan is a major transportation hub with hundreds of flights leaving and landing from the city of 11 million each day. Soon, as people flew from the area to different countries, the coronavirus reached more countries, including the United States.

