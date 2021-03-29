The athlete and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in November 2017 during a ceremony in New Orleans

Serena Williams Admits That Marriage with Husband Alexis Ohanian 'Is Not Bliss' Without Work

Serena Williams frequently serves relationship goals with husband Alexis Ohanian.

But the four-time Olympic gold medalist, 39, recently admitted that marriage "is not bliss" without work, as she opened up about matrimony and motherhood for Bumble's The Question Game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Marriage is not bliss," she admitted with a laugh when asked what was the most surprising thing she learned about marriage. "But it can be if you work at it." She also added during the video that "a dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is."

Williams additionally offered some sage advice for anyone dealing with a broken heart. "Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal," she mused. "But time heals all wounds."

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Image zoom Credit: Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty

Alexis Ohanian, serena williams Image zoom Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia | Credit: twitter

She and the Reddit co-founder, 37, tied the knot in November 2017 during a ceremony in New Orleans that was attended by Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, and Anna Wintour. The couple had previously welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Jr., 3.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed that motherhood was always in the cards for her, adding in Bumble's video, "I always knew I wanted kids. I never knew when but I always knew I wanted kids at some point."

RELATED VIDEO: First Black Leader of USTA, Katrina Adams, Talks Impact of Serena & Venus Williams on the Sport

She concluded the segment with some words of wisdom. "I learned that love is an amazing feeling. And if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it's a special thing," she said.

Williams previously gave PEOPLE a glimpse at home life, revealing that daughter Olympia "dresses me and her father" every day.

"She'll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning," she said. "And she says, 'Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.' And then she goes, 'Mama wear this or these shoes.' She always tells me to [wear] heels. She's currently wearing heels."

Serena Williams Image zoom Serena Williams and daughter Olympia | Credit: Olympia Ohanian/Instagram