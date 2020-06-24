Serena Williams, Roger Federer Join More Tennis Stars to Show How They're Spending Self-Isolation

After months without their sport, tennis' top stars have found some interesting ways to stay busy during coronavirus self-isolation.
In a new video from the Tennis Channel called "Rallies & Remixes: Tennis at Home," players from Serena Williams and Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka show off how they've been spending their downtime amid the suspension.
The clip — which includes footage from players' TikToks, Instagram Live videos, cooking demonstrations, and more — is all remixed by DJ Steve Porter.
At one point, the players are shown hitting their tennis balls against a wall, while later, Nadal admits, "I didn't touch a racquet since Indian Wells."
The other athletes in the Tennis Channel video include Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Maria Sharapova, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff, Kristie Ahn, Madison Keys, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Sasha Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Benot Paire, and Andy Roddick.
This week, the Credit One Bank Invitational kicked off in Charleston, South Carolina, at LTP Daniel Island.
Watch the invitational on Tennis Channel, which will be airing June 23 to 28th, starting at 4 p.m. EST each day.