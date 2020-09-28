On Sunday — the first day of the singles rounds at the French Open — temperatures were below 50 degrees

Serena Williams Practices in Gloves as Temperatures at French Open Dip: 'The Things You Do'

Serena Williams is dealing with a new opponent at the French Open: the weather.

Ahead of her first-round women's singles match on Monday, Williams, 39, posted a photo of herself on Instagram bundled up on a practice court. Wearing pink Nike sweats and a pullover, Williams also sported gloves, high socks, and a face mask while she swung her racket.

"The things you do to stay warm...." wrote the athlete.

The French Open — which was rescheduled from the spring to its new fall dates because of the coronavirus pandemic — has been hit by cold weather, especially Sunday, when temperatures dipped below 50 degrees as it rained on and off, CNN reported.

On Monday, Williams defeated fellow American Kristie Ahn in the first round, another step in her journey to reaching a history-making 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Earlier this month, Williams fell to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open Semifinal. Naomi Osaka was ultimately victorious, winning the women's singles championship. Osaka is not competing in the French Open, however, instead rehabbing a sore hamstring.

The French Open began on September 21 and will run through October 11 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Speaking to PEOPLE last week, former tennis player and current commentator Lindsay Davenport said she expected the weather to "play a significant role" in how some athletes performed at the tournament.