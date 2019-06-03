Serena Williams Posts Hopeful Message After French Open Defeat: 'It's About Getting Up'

Image zoom Serena Williams Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty

Serena Williams is looking on the bright side after suffering a crushing defeat Saturday in the third round of the French Open.

The tennis superstar, 37, shared an inspirational message to Instagram Sunday that sought a silver lining in what was her earliest loss at a major tournament in five years, according to ESPN.

“Yesterday was not my day. But it’s about getting up time and time again after you fall,” Williams wrote. “Here’s to a multitude of tomorrows.”

She accompanied her note with a photo that featured her standing on the court with her hands above her head and a look of disappointment on her face.

Plenty of Williams’ famous friends chimed in to offer their support, including Ciara, who commented, “You got it mama ❤️” and Eva Longoria, who added, “Yes ma’am!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

Fellow athletes Billie Jean King and Tom Brady also weighed in, with the New England Patriots quarterback writing, “You got that right” with a goat emoji, which represents the phrase “Greatest of all time.”

“Yes! 👏❤️,” King wrote.

Williams was defeated by 20-year-old Russian-born American Sofia Kenin in a surprising 6-2, 7-5 upset.

Still, the star had nothing but praise for her competitor, complimenting the young athlete’s skills to reporters after the match.

“She played really well,” Williams said, according to ESPN. “I feel like she, in that first set in particular, hit pretty much inches from the line. I hadn’t played anyone like that in a long time … She just played, literally, unbelievable. She really went out there today and did great.”

Image zoom Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Serena clothing designer previously won the French Open in 2002, 2013, and 2015.

She notched her 800th tour-level victory last week at the tournament, defeating Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has faced several setbacks in recent years, and was forced to withdraw from multiple tournaments, including the Miami Open, due to injury.

She is currently preparing to compete at Wimbledon in July, telling reporters, “I’m working on getting there. I think it will be enough time,” according to the BBC.