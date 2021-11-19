Serena Williams Posts Fun Video Singing Styx with Sister Lyndrea Price as King Richard Is Released
The sisters' lives are the focus of a movie that came out on Friday profiling Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams
Serena Williams is spending time somewhere warm with her sisters.
Serena, 40, and her older sister Lyndrea Price were vocalizing and having some fun together in an Instagram video the tennis athlete posted on Friday, the same day a movie about the family was released in theaters and on HBO Max.
In the clip, Serena and Lyndrea aren't visible, but a nice voice singing "Come Sail Away" by Styx can be heard. At the end of the video, another singer chimes in with a more aggressive take on the lyrics.
Serena captioned her video, "My sister's beautiful voice ... vs mine." She added a bunch of laughing emojis and tagged her sister Lyndrea.
In King Richard, Will Smith plays Serena and sister Venus Williams' dad and tennis coach Richard Williams. The athletes' other half-siblings — Lyndrea, Isha Price and late Yetunde Price — are also portrayed in the film. The women's mother, Oracene Price, is played by Aunjanue Ellis.
RELATED: Serena Williams Says She 'Cried' Seeing Actress Portray Late Sister Yetunde in King Richard
In an appearance with Smith on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk this week, the women discussed their sister Yetunde, who was murdered in 2003.
Serena said seeing Yetunde (or Tunde) in the film made her emotional.
"I think I cried the whole time. Whenever she came on film, I just — personally, I just started, like — I mean, even still," Serena recounted.
Oracene — who was also part of the Red Table Talk interview — added of Yetunde's portrayal, "It was a quiet moment I think. 'Cause we know how it was, and then how it — you know, it just — it was just something that you kind of try and put in the back of your mind and don't want to remember."