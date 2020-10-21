Serena Williams Shows Off Her At-Home ‘Tennis Court Views and Vibes’ During ‘Boring Day’ Off

Serena Williams enjoyed time with 3-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia and played tennis at home during her day off

Serena Williams is giving fans an inside look at her days off.

The tennis star, 39, documented her low-key day at home on Wednesday in a series of videos on her Instagram Story.

In the first slide, Williams posted a poll that asked her followers, "Would you like to see what I do on my day off?"

After Williams' followers voted yes by an overwhelming margin, she posted a video roughly an hour later that featured a sweet cameo from her 3-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia, who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian.

"Okay so you guys have spoken, you do want to see what I do on my day off," Williams said. "I am sitting down on a bench and watching Olympia watch videos, but I am about to get up and my day is about to get exciting, I promise you, so stay tuned."

Image zoom Serena Williams with daughter Alexis Olympia Serena Williams/Instagram

Next, Williams documented herself making coffee, saying in the video, "Alright, coffee bar time. I'm a barista, so I actually like to use the reusable ones, cause I can wash them and reuse them and it's good for the environment and it's good for you internally, so it's better."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion then went outside on her at-home tennis court, which appeared to be wet from rain. "Tennis court views and vibes and I'm having a really boring day," she said while panning the camera around the court.

Williams also spent some time at the gym on her day off, filming herself ahead of her workout and saying, "Even on days off, it is gym time. A little gym, a little movement."

Image zoom Serena Williams Serena Williams/Instagram

Last month, Williams made the difficult decision to withdraw from the 2020 French Open ahead of her second-round match against Bulgarian tennis star Tsvetana Pironkova due to an Achilles injury.

"I really wanted to give an effort here," she said. "It's my Achilles that didn't have enough to properly heal after the [U.S.] Open. I was able to get it somewhat better, but just looking long-term in this tournament, will I be able to get through enough matches? For me, I don't think I could."

"[I'm] struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover," Williams added.

Image zoom Serena Williams Matthew Stockman/Getty

Williams injured her Achilles in early September during her semifinal loss to Victoria Azarenka at the U.S. Open in New York.

The tennis champion went on to say that doctors said she will require four to six weeks of rest before resuming full training.