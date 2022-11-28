Serena Williams Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh 1 Year After His Death: 'Still Miss You All the Time'

"Your touch on the world will live on forever and I couldn’t be more grateful to have witnessed it," Williams said of the late Off-White designer, who died last November

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 07:43 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: Serena Williams and Virgil Abloh attend Virgil Abloh Live in The Nightclub at Annabel's on June 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's)
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Serena Williams is remembering her late friend, Virgil Abloh, on the anniversary of his death.

On Monday, the tennis legend paid tribute to the late Off-White designer one year after he died from cancer last November at the age of 41.

Alongside a throwback black-and-white photo of her and Abloh from a Nike campaign photoshoot, Williams, 41, mourned the loss of the fashion powerhouse on Instagram.

"It's been a year and I still can't put into words the sorrow that I feel," she wrote in the caption. "Your touch on the world will live on forever and I couldn't be more grateful to have witnessed it and had the chance to collaborate with you. I still miss you all the time. Forever and ever @virgilabloh ❤️❤️."

While speaking to Vogue in June for a video tribute to Abloh, Williams shared her regret for turning down the opportunity to have worn one of Abloh's most daring designs — the initial envelope-pushing look he designed for her to wear at the 2019 French Open.

"I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do," Williams said at the time. "He wanted me to wear this long skirt with the crazy train, and then a cape with a train, and then just walk out on the court. And I'm thinking, 'Virgil, I like fashion, and I like pushing the envelope, but this — I just don't think I can do this.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One year after wearing a viral black Nike catsuit (which was later banned from the tournament), Williams opted to sport an Abloh-designed matching crop top, tennis skirt and printed-cape jacket inscribed with the French words for mother, champion, queen and goddess.

But when she saw Abloh soon after the 2019 Open, she made sure to tell the designer that she had made a mistake.

"I just wasn't brave enough to go out there in all the red clay, and just walk out in this train, of like, a Met Gala at the French Open," she recalled.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Commands Vogue World Catwalk in Caped Balenciaga Design Post Retirement

Williams' fondness for Abloh –– and his designs –– dates back to 2018 when they first collaborated in an Abloh x Nike collection devoted to the 23-time Grand Slam winner, and at the 2019 Met Gala, Williams wore a pair of Abloh-designed Air Force 1s.

In February, four months after the Off-White designer's death, Williams joined Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Amber Valletta, and Helena Christensen to walk the runway in the designer's honor at Paris Fashion Week.

Related Articles
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Says She Regrets Turning Down Virgil Abloh's Original Outfit Idea for French Open
Serena Williams shows off custom Nike collection inspired by past court outfits.
Serena Williams Shows Off Impressive Collection of Custom Nike Sneakers Inspired by Her Iconic Looks 
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments on the Tennis Court
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Pays Tribute After His Death: 'I Loved You Beyond Measure'
Virgil Abloh wears a white t-shirt with a picture print, a tie and dye black and white shirt, outside Heron Preston, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020, on June 18, 2019 in Paris, France.
Celebrities Honor Virgil Abloh After Designer Dies at 41 Following 2-Year Battle with Cancer
Kim kardashian, Virgil Abloh
Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Tribute to Virgil Abloh: 'I Still Can't Help But Ask Why'
luky bryan, katy perry, ryan seacrest
Willie Spence's 'American Idol' Family Pays Tribute After His Death: 'If You Met Him, You Loved Him'
Designer, entrepreneur, and DJ Virgil Abloh is photographed for Vogue magazine on June 26, 2020 in Chicago, United States.
Virgil Abloh: His Life in Photos
Patti and Robert LuPone in New York City
Patti LuPone Remembers Late Brother Robert as a 'Dancer Unparalleled' in Tribute After His Death
Serena Williams walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York
Serena Williams Commands Vogue World Catwalk in Caped Balenciaga Dress Post Retirement
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
cindy crawford; amber valetta; Helena Christensen; naomi campbell
Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen Reunite on Off-White Runway in Paris
Serena Williams of the United States and Roger Federer of Switzerland take a selfie on court following their mixed doubles match during day four of the 2019 Hopman Cup at RAC Arena on January 01, 2019
Serena Williams Tells Fellow Tennis Great Roger Federer: 'Welcome to the Retirement Club'
Serena Williams and Venus Williams
Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus After Final Match: 'Wouldn't Be Serena If There Wasn't Venus'
Virgil Abloh poses after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France.
Virgil Abloh's Widow Shannon Honors His 'Tremendous Sense of Purpose' 4 Months After His Death
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walk the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Make Their Runway Debut During Vogue World Show at NYFW 