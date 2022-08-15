Serena Williams' Best On-Screen, Off-Court Cameos

01 of 09 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection In 2004, the tennis pro guest starred as Chloe Spiers, a college student questioned by the Special Victims Unit in the episode "Brotherhood."

02 of 09 ER Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty In season 12 of the medical drama, Williams plays Alice Watson, a distressed mother trying to locate her children in the wake of a plane crash.

03 of 09 The Simpsons 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising/Everett Collection In one episode, the Simpson family enters a tennis tournament and ends up sharing the court with a few champions of the sport, including both Williams sisters. At one point, Serena pairs with Marge for a doubles match against Venus and Homer.

04 of 09 My Wife and Kids Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty After she played Miss Wiggins in an episode of My Wife and Kids, Williams shared her interest in an acting career in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The singles star said that she's "always enjoyed acting" but her training schedule made it difficult to get parts.

05 of 09 Avatar: The Last Airbender Jon Kopaloff/Getty, NICKELODEON Though the Olympic gold medalist only appeared as Ming in one episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender, she has since proved her fan loyalty to the franchise. She returned to voice a "female sage" in the series' sequel The Legend of Korra, and in 2018, Williams engaged with her Twitter followers to discuss the show's mythology.

06 of 09 Ocean's 8 Karwai Tang/WireImage The Wimbledon winner appeared during a heist set at the Met Gala and even had a few lines as herself. Life imitated art for Williams, who has attended the gala multiple times, including while pregnant with baby Olympia in 2017 (pictured).

07 of 09 Beyoncé's 'Sorry' Music Video The U.S. Open champ showed off her dancing skills in a video for Beyoncé's song "Sorry." Williams told the Associated Press that in working with the choreographers, she "really learned so much just about my body movement and also different styles of movement to do."

08 of 09 Drop Dead Diva Lifetime Television/Courtesy Everett Collection In 2012, Williams channeled her competitive spirit while playing a tough lawyer fighting a custody battle for her client.