Serena Williams' Best On-Screen, Off-Court Cameos

The 23-time Grand Slam champion may be saying goodbye to professional tennis, but her many Hollywood cameos have us thinking she could have a second act onscreen!

By Staff Author
Published on August 15, 2022 12:00 PM
01 of 09

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

LAW AND ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT, (Brotherhood), Serena Williams and Mariska Hargitay.
NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2004, the tennis pro guest starred as Chloe Spiers, a college student questioned by the Special Victims Unit in the episode "Brotherhood."

02 of 09

ER

ER -- "Two Ships" Episode 8 -- Air Date 11/17/2005 -- Pictured: (l-r) Serena Williams as Alice Watson, Parminder Nagra as Doctor Neela Rasgotra
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

In season 12 of the medical drama, Williams plays Alice Watson, a distressed mother trying to locate her children in the wake of a plane crash.

03 of 09

The Simpsons

THE SIMPSONS, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Homer, Venus & Serena Williams, 1989-present.
20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising/Everett Collection

In one episode, the Simpson family enters a tennis tournament and ends up sharing the court with a few champions of the sport, including both Williams sisters. At one point, Serena pairs with Marge for a doubles match against Venus and Homer.

04 of 09

My Wife and Kids

Serena Williams makes her acting debut shooting a scene of My Wife and Kids.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty

After she played Miss Wiggins in an episode of My Wife and Kids, Williams shared her interest in an acting career in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The singles star said that she's "always enjoyed acting" but her training schedule made it difficult to get parts.

05 of 09

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Serena Williams voices Ming on Avatar: The Last Airbender
Jon Kopaloff/Getty, NICKELODEON

Though the Olympic gold medalist only appeared as Ming in one episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender, she has since proved her fan loyalty to the franchise. She returned to voice a "female sage" in the series' sequel The Legend of Korra, and in 2018, Williams engaged with her Twitter followers to discuss the show's mythology.

06 of 09

Ocean's 8

Serena Williams attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Wimbledon winner appeared during a heist set at the Met Gala and even had a few lines as herself. Life imitated art for Williams, who has attended the gala multiple times, including while pregnant with baby Olympia in 2017 (pictured).

07 of 09

Beyoncé's 'Sorry' Music Video

The U.S. Open champ showed off her dancing skills in a video for Beyoncé's song "Sorry." Williams told the Associated Press that in working with the choreographers, she "really learned so much just about my body movement and also different styles of movement to do."

08 of 09

Drop Dead Diva

DROP DEAD DIVA, (from left): Brandy (aka Brandy Norwood), Serena Williams, 'Rigged', (Season 4, ep. 406, aired July 8, 2012), 2009
Lifetime Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2012, Williams channeled her competitive spirit while playing a tough lawyer fighting a custody battle for her client.

09 of 09

The Bernie Mac Show

Bernie Mac and Serena Williams present the Best Coach Award
M. Caulfield/WireImage for ESPN

In the episode "Spinning Wheels," the tennis legend guest-starred as herself to give Bernie (pictured co-presenting with Williams at the ESPYs) some sound advice on navigating sibling relationships.

