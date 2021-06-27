Four-time Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams has announced that she's "not on the Olympic list"

Serena Williams Says She Won't Be Going to Tokyo Olympics: 'There's a Lot of Reasons'

Serena Williams will be sitting out the Tokyo Olympics.

During her pre-Wimbledon news conference on Sunday, the tennis star said that she's "not on the Olympic list," according to ESPN.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list, not that I'm aware of," said Williams, 39. "If so, then I shouldn't be on it."

"There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision," she continued. "I don't really want to -- I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day."

Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medalist. Her most recent top finishes came in 2012, when she picked up a gold medal in both singles and doubles.

"I have not thought about it. In the past [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me. I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it," she added.

Williams, who exited the French Open earlier this month after a fourth round loss, will have her next opportunity to score her 24th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. Her first match is scheduled for Tuesday against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

"I think that the women's draw is so deep, regardless who you play," Williams, who is coming in as the No. 6 seed, said at her press conference on Sunday. "You really have to show up now.

"There's no longer matches that are going to be a sure walk-through. You just have to really have your head in, have your game on," she added.

Earlier this month, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she would not participate in Wimbledon, after previously withdrawing from the French Open citing efforts to preserve her mental health.

"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said in a statement on Thursday ahead of the tennis tournament's June 28 start date.