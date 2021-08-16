Serena Williams Opens Up About Her Longtime Love for Video Games and Her Favorite Nintendo Switch Titles

Williams remembered playing classics like the Power Pad, Duck Hunt, and Metroid (whose first 2D sequel in 19 years, Metroid Dread, launches later this year) on the Nintendo Entertainment System that required cartridges, and later "ended up having all the Game Boys." Even though she's now on the Switch, Williams has "been on it for a long time," she said of her experience with Nintendo consoles, and her love for gaming is something she intends on passing down to her daughter.