Serena Williams 'Just Needed to Stop' Playing Tennis, but Teases 'I Definitely Can Still Come Back'

In a conversation with sister Venus Williams and actor Bradley Cooper, Serena Williams said she has "given so much of my life to tennis" and wants to explore other avenues

By
Published on September 25, 2022 01:44 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Bradley Cooper attend HISTORYTalks 2022 on September 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Serena Williams says never say never.

The tennis legend sat down with sister Venus Williams in a conversation with actor Bradley Cooper at the A+E Networks and the History Channel's History Talks in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

In his role as interviewer, Cooper, 47, asked about Serena's retirement plans after she announced in August that she'd be stepping away from tennis to focus on her family. The 23-time Grand Slam champ played what might be her final game ever at the U.S. Open earlier in September.

"I just needed to stop," Serena, 40, explained, according to Variety. "I always said I wanted to stop when I'm playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players. For me, it's really about things I want to do spiritually and spending time with my daughter and family."

"As a super hands-on mom, I can't tell you how hard it was. I lost so many matches after I had [daughter] Olympia because it was so hard to be on the court," she continued. "I feel like I've given so much of my life to tennis, my entire life, that it's time to do something different for me and also work on other things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> attends the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Highline Stages on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Gotham/WireImage

Serena then clarified that she has made the decision regarding her playing tennis for now, not forever. "I feel like if I want to come back, I definitely can still come back," she said.

Cooper also asked Venus, 42, and Serena about what it's like to know they have changed the game of tennis.

"For me, I want to do more," Venus said. "You want to be better every moment. It's never enough. If it was perfect, it still wasn't perfect enough."

Serena, for her part, added: "When you're on the inside, you can't see it. It's completely different when you're involved."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States celebrates victory during the Women's Singles First Round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in New York City
Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty

Serena lost what was likely the final match of her legendary career at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 2.

After battling it out over three intense sets, the 23-time Grand Slam champion lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanović.

In her post-match interview, Serena got emotional as she thanked her parents, including her father Richard Williams, the focus of the Academy Award-winning movie King Richard.

"Thank you, Daddy. I know you're watching," she said, tearing up. "Thanks, Mom. Oh, my God."

"I thank everyone that's here, that's been on my side so many years, decades. Oh, my gosh, literally decades," she added. "But it all started with my parents. And they deserve everything. So I'm really grateful for them."

Saying that she thinks her tears "are happy tears," Serena went on to credit her big sister Venus for making her historic career possible.

"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you, Venus. She's the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed," she said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a>, Venus Williams, richard williams
Shutterstock

Serena previously made an appearance on Sept. 13 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she was asked about her retirement.

Fallon, 48, questioned, "There's no chance of you pulling a Tom Brady?" referencing the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's brief retirement earlier this year. The tennis champ responded, "You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend."

"That's what I want to say," the athlete then laughed.

After watching the interview, Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian jokingly called out Brady, 45, on Twitter for putting the idea in her head.

"Dude @TomBrady I'm trying to plan a family vacation over winter break here ...." he wrote.

Ohanian, 39, penned a touching message for his legendary wife after the tennis champion announced she'd be "evolving away from" the sport in August.

The Reddit co-founder shared a sweet photo of himself and the couple's 4-year-old daughter along with a heartfelt tribute to Serena's career and legacy.

"I've seen over the last 7 years how much y'all love my wife — what she means to so many, worldwide," wrote Ohanian. "It's unlike anything I've ever seen. Plenty of folks have told me 'how Reddit changed their life,' but the scale & impact of 'how Serena changed my life' stories absolutely dwarfs it."

He continued, "And that's just the stuff I hear when people come up to me to say hi. You simply cannot overstate the breadth and depth of influence she's had on so many people. As far as I can tell, she has no idea. @serenawilliams doesn't think about it, or even realize it."

Related Articles
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams arrives at the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard"
Alexis Ohanian Is Jokingly Frustrated with Tom Brady After Serena Williams Says She May Un-Retire Too
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1708 -- Pictured: Tennis player Serena Williams during an interview on Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Serena Williams Teases Return to Tennis After Retirement: 'Tom Brady Started an Amazing Trend'
Serena Williams and Venus Williams
Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus After Final Match: 'Wouldn't Be Serena If There Wasn't Venus'
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Serena Williams reacts after her National Bank Open tennis tournament second round match on August 10, 2022, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada.
Serena Williams Still Doesn't Know If U.S. Open Will Be Her Last Tournament: 'Never Say Never'
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
Serena Williams, Tiger Woods
Serena Williams Says Tiger Woods' Support 'Is One of the Main Reasons I'm Still Playing'
Serena Williams US Open Look Inspired by Figure Skaters - and Her Nike Sneakers Boast 400 Diamonds; Credit: Nike
Serena Williams' US Open Look Is Inspired by Figure Skaters — and Her Sneakers Have 400 Diamonds!
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments on the Tennis Court
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle's Friendship Timeline
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia
NEW YORK - NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 2: Serena Williams reacts after losing a point against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during the Women's Singles Third Round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the day 5 of the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on September 2, 2022. In New York. (Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress)
Serena Williams Likely Plays Final Match of Legendary Career After Losing at US Open: 'Most Incredible Ride'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States reacts against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Stars React to Serena Williams' Likely Final US Open Match: 'I'm Proud of You, My Friend'
Serena Williams of the United States and Roger Federer of Switzerland take a selfie on court following their mixed doubles match during day four of the 2019 Hopman Cup at RAC Arena on January 01, 2019
Serena Williams Tells Fellow Tennis Great Roger Federer: 'Welcome to the Retirement Club'
Serena Williams Shares Cozy Photo Wrapped in Moana Blanket After Final Match
Serena Williams Shares a Glimpse into Her Post-Tennis Life — and It Involves 'Moana' and Lots of Sleep
Roger Federer of Switzerland greets the audience during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London, England.
Tennis Great Roger Federer Insists He's Retiring: 'I Am Definitely Done'