Serena Williams Jokes She's Been Hitting Tennis Ball Against Wall for 4 Days: 'I'm Hungry'

Serena Williams isn’t one to back down from a challenge!

The tennis legend shared her response to a video Roger Federer posted to his Instagram page on April 7 that showed him standing close to a wall and repeatedly bouncing a tennis ball off of it with his racket.

“Let’s see what you got!” the 38-year-old wrote in the caption for the solo drill, which he challenged other athletes to participate in, including Williams, LeBron James, Lindsey Vonn, Dwayne Johnson, and Stephen Curry.

The drill is a great way for people to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the closure of businesses and sports facilities around the world. People have also been asked to stay indoors and stay at least six feet away from others to slow the spread of the virus.

Williams stepped up to Federer’s challenge on Wednesday and posted a video of herself bouncing a tennis ball against a wall for a full minute and a half — though she joked that she had already been doing it for days.

“When Roger challenged all of us, I knew I couldn’t let anyone down, I knew I had to do this,” Williams said in the video. “I’m on day three, or four, or five … I don’t know. All I know is that I’m still doing this challenge!”

“I’m hungry, I’m tired, I’m thirsty, but I won’t give up,” she added.

Williams also said she used a tennis racket that Federer had given her years ago.

“It’s magic, it’s amazing!” she said of the racket. “It’s not magic, it’s just amazing. I don’t believe in magic.”

Almost a minute into the drill, Williams said that despite feeling “tired and dizzy,” she was remaining focused on the task at hand.

“I’m going to be here holding on,” she said.

But before the video ended, Williams also gave her own challenge to her followers.

“If you can beat this, then you’re special,” she said.

Federer’s original video for the drill has been viewed nearly 3 million times since it was uploaded.

A day after posting the challenge, Federer used Instagram to thank everyone who had participated so far, sharing some clips of others taking part.

“Thanks to everyone who participated. There were some amazing videos, volleys, outfits, locations, hats, dogs, babies, mirrors, fridges, walls, and doctors,” he wrote. “I really enjoyed them, keep them coming!”