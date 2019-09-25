Serena Williams Jokes She’ll Retire from Tennis in ‘20 Years’

Serena Williams is definitely not ready to give up tennis anytime soon.

The legendary athlete, 37, sat down with Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media, and Julia Boorstin, entertainment and media correspondent at CNBC, at a panel during Advertising Week New York Tuesday, where she made light of how long she’s been at the sport.

When Williams was asked about retiring from the sport she’s so strongly dominated, the Olympian laughed she’ll “transfer out, you know, in 20 years, not anytime soon.” The audience erupted in applause.

Image zoom AWNewYork/Shutterstock

Williams also discussed some of her personal ventures off like court, like her clothing brand S by Serena, which she recently showed during New York Fashion Week.

After celebrating such a big win, Williams still yearned for more, adding that she thought to herself, “I just got into New York Fashion Week, okay, how do I get into Milan?”

What’s extremely important to the tennis star, however, is that “we want to stand up for what we feel is right, and we want to empower people to stand up for what they feel is right as well.”

Her brand, she added, is all about “changing the way you feel when you put on our outfit, you want to feel sexy, you want to feel confident, and you want to feel sure.”

Image zoom Media Punch/INSTARimages

Williams continued that her main goal in anything she does, however, is to “bring in the word inclusive.”

The athlete’s appearance at Advertising Week comes just a few weeks after her U.S. Open final loss to 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Williams called the two-set tournament game her “worst match.”

The veteran tennis star lost 6-3, 7-5, and previously lost to Andreescu during the 2019 Rogers Cup finals when Williams was forced to retire due to back spasms.