Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Honors His 'Incomparable' Wife on Her 40th Birthday

"Grateful for every minute I get with my amazing wife," Alexis Ohanian wrote in his romantic tribute to Serena Williams

Serena Williams is feeling the love on her 40th birthday!

The tennis superstar's husband Alexis Ohanian, 38, penned a romantic tribute to his wife on Sunday to mark the special occasion.

"✨ the incomparable @serenawilliams - grateful for every minute I get with my amazing wife & Olympia's mama," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair looking into each other's eyes.

Williams and Ohanian, who wed in 2017, share daughter Olympia, 4.

In an interview with CBS This Morning in May, Ohanian praised Williams for her ability to balance work and family life, explaining he used to have a "warped view of the path to excellence and the path to greatness being a direct result of just pure work."

"That is obviously core to it, but one thing that I'm still working on is balancing that with time off, time away, time to reset and recharge," he added. "Something [Williams] is really good at is shutting it off and focusing on family time and personal time."

Williams previously opened up about her relationship with the Reddit co-founder in March, admitting to Bumble's The Question Game that "marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it."

The 23-time Grand Slam winner also revealed that motherhood was always in the cards for her, adding in Bumble's video, "I always knew I wanted kids. I never knew when but I always knew I wanted kids at some point."

She concluded the segment with some words of wisdom. "I learned that love is an amazing feeling. And if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it's a special thing," she said.

Williams previously gave PEOPLE a glimpse at her home life in July 2020, revealing that daughter Olympia "dresses me and her father" every day.

"She'll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning," she said. "And she says, 'Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.' And then she goes, 'Mama wear this or these shoes.' She always tells me to [wear] heels. She's currently wearing heels."