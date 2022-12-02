Serena Williams Hasn't Taken a Break Since Her Last Tennis Match: 'I Needed to Keep Going'

Serena Williams may have thought she would have more free time after finishing her last match at the US Open this year — but she hasn't slowed down since.

Williams, whose decades-long tennis career ended with a third round loss in the 2022 US Open, appeared on Friday's episode of PEOPLE Every Day to chat about retired life, as well as her new fragrance collaboration with Lincoln Motor Company.

In the episode, Williams, 41, told host Janine Rubenstein that after her final match, she "was working literally the next day," and that taking time off would have been more challenging for her due to the emotions around what might have been her retirement from the sport.

"I will take a break eventually," she said. "But I needed to keep going 'cause I just needed to not think."

Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty

Williams, who began playing the sport at age 5, explained that "if you do something for your entire life, your whole journey and your whole life is this one thing and it's done, then it could be a very abrupt stop ... I just didn't wanna do that."

The Olympic gold medal winner said she now just wants to "continue to do things that I'm super passionate about" outside of tennis, but she will slow down eventually.

"I feel like one day I'm gonna stop and, you know, just reflect and just think about the memories." she said. "But I just haven't done that yet."

In the episode, Williams also reflected on being the first guest on longtime friend Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast in August, saying that it was "obvious" she would want to appear on the show.

The athlete said that her conversation with Meghan "wasn't like work at all" because they are "really good friends."

"I felt like it was a great conversation," she said. "We always have such great conversations."

So could podcasting being among the next projects fans could expect from Williams? "That would be interesting," she said, laughing, "but I can't say that you could."

PEOPLE Every Day can be streamed daily on multiple platforms including iHeartMedia,Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music.