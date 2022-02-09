Serena Williams Has 'Prepared' for Retirement for Over a Decade, Wants More Kids: 'Balance Is Key'

Serena Williams is following her father's example and making sure she has a plan for the future.

While there has been speculation that she's nearing the end of her incredible tennis career, the 40-year-old tennis star recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and discussed her eventual retirement.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion told the outlet that though her tennis career isn't over, she's been ready for it, something she learned from her father Richard, center of the biographical film King Richard.

"I am prepared for that day, I've been prepared for that day for over a decade," Williams said. "So, I've always -- if you've seen King Richard you know that my dad always said you got to prepare, so I've been prepared for that. You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan."

Serena Williams Serena Williams and daughter Olympia | Credit: AbbVie/UBRELVY

For a few years now, Williams has been balancing her tennis career and her personal life since welcoming her first child, daughter Olympia, 4, with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Though she said her "balancing act" can be "overwhelming," Williams told ET that she's figuring out the perfect time to expand her family.

"I definitely want to have more kids, it's just like, balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance," she added. "I don't know, it's always like, OK, are we ready? And I know the clock is ticking so I'm just like OK, I need to figure out when that's going to be, but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure."

Until then, Williams is still committed to her tennis career.

Last February, Patrick Mouratoglou, who has been Williams' coach since 2012, told PEOPLE that he doesn't believe retirement is on the horizon for the athlete.

"I don't think she will stop until she at least wins a Grand Slam, because she came back to win Grand Slams," Mouratoglou tells PEOPLE, referring to the tennis star's return after giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017. "She doesn't quit."

Serena Williams Serena Williams | Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Following her loss at the 2021 Australian Open, Williams was questioned by reporters about a possible retirement, ending a press conference early with visible tears in her eyes. Mouratoglou said that emotions are expected due to her longtime dedication to the sport.

"The day she will retire, she will feel like she's giving an end to 40 years of a life," he said at the time.

"It's something that is difficult to measure for people," Mouratoglou added to PEOPLE. "That's why it's very sensitive. That's why it's very emotional for her. I completely get it."