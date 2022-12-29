Serena Williams Gives Tour of Sister Venus Williams' Trophy Collection: 'And She's Still Going'

The tennis legend gave a walk-through of her sister's personal "hall of fame," as well as some helpful commentary

Published on December 29, 2022 11:18 AM
Venus Williams of The United States and Serena Williams of The United States hold their trophies following victory in the Ladies Doubles Final against Timea Babos of Hungary and Yaroslava Shvedova
Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

If there's anyone capable of remembering each of Venus Williams' triumphs, it's Serena Williams.

The tennis legend shared a TikTok this week where she detailed the trophies in Venus' at-home "hall-of-fame," including an award she took home for what her sister called the first tournament she ever won!

"A tour of a champion Venus Williams #SeeHerGreatness," Serena, 41, captioned the clip.

The clip started with Serena revealing she was at her sister's house, selfie-style filming herself in front of a wall of trophies as an impromptu tour guide. "She has all these trophies. That's a Wimbledon trophy, that's actually a U.S. Open trophy that she should probably get cleaned," she said, before panning the camera to a 1998 IGA Tennis Classic award for first place.

"This is the first time that she ever won," Serena said of Venus, 42, who defeated Joannette Kruger back then for her first-ever singles title. "That is for the record books. That's so cool. And she's still going y'all."

Serena later showed off a 2009 doubles trophy that her sister brought home, as she joked that she didn't even remember winning it as her longtime doubles partner. "Did we win that? Let me Google that."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy alongside Venus Williams of the United States, posing with the runners up plate after the Women's Singles Final on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Of course, 2022 has been a year full of wins for both of the tennis icons, from having their faces added to the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., to Serena's appearance in Netflix's latest hit film, as she appears in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In it, Williams plays herself on a fitness application similar to a Mirror product, essentially being the personal trainer of the billionaire whose mansion much of the movie takes place in.

And she's still keeping up with the sport she loves through it all. Serena opened up to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast earlier in December, months after finishing her last match at the US Open this year, about how her third round loss found her "working literally the next day."

"I will take a break eventually," Williams said. "But I needed to keep going 'cause I just needed to not think."

As she explained, "if you do something for your entire life, your whole journey and your whole life is this one thing and it's done, then it could be a very abrupt stop ... I just didn't wanna do that."

