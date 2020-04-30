Tennis star Serena Williams staged a clever video in which she plays a tough match against herself

Serena Williams Meets Her Toughest Tennis Opponent Yet in Cute Video — Herself

Serena Williams is finding new ways to entertain herself — and her fans — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion staged a TikTok video in which she plays a tennis match in her backyard against herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video posted to her Instagram page Wednesday evening, Williams, 38, has on a different outfit for each version of herself, one in a white tennis dress and the other in pink. The “pair” rally back and forth until she dives for a shot and misses.

“You’re tough,” Williams (in pink) says after collapsing into a lounge chair.

“You’re not so bad yourself,” Williams (in white) responds.

“Incredible rally and practice match,” she hilariously captioned the video, before adding that it was written, directed, produced and starred herself.

RELATED: Serena Williams Jokes She's Been Hitting Tennis Ball Against Wall for 4 Days: 'I'm Hungry'

Williams, alongside her sister Venus Williams and fellow tennis pros Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka, will be competing in a livestreamed Mario Tennis Aces tournament Sunday, providing an alternative way for fans to watch sports while most leagues remain shut down due to the coronavirus.

The group of pros will compete with other celebrities and athletes, including Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Steve Aoki and Hailey Bieber, for a $1 million prize, donated to a charity of the winning team’s choosing.

The tournament, dubbed Stay at Home Slam, will air May 3 on Facebook Gaming.

Image zoom Serena Williams (left) and Venus Williams Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Make Each Other Laugh While Posing for Selfies

During an Instagram Live with tennis player Victoria Azarenka this week, the elder Williams sister discussed her sibling's husband, Alexis Ohanian, noting that he is "a good brother." The couples share a 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia.

“I don’t think Alexis knew what he was getting into, like he married the whole family. And I’m very much like her,” she said in the video of her sister and brother-in-law, according to Essentially Sports. “So, I was like you didn’t realize there were two of us just like that. But he’s taken off, he, he’s a good brother really.”