Serena Williams Fined $10K For Damaging Tennis Court Before Wimbledon: 'Maybe I'm Super Strong'

Wimbledon isn’t just costing its attendees money: Tennis legend Serena Williams is also shelling out a hefty sum of cash after being fined at the tournament.

Williams — who beat Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to move on to the semifinals — was given a $10,000 penalty from the All England Club for damaging one of Wimbledon’s practice courts, according to CNN. The incident occurred on June 30 when Williams threw her racquet during a training session on a grass court.

“I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest,” she told reporters on Tuesday. “I just threw my racquet. I got fined.”

When asked if she believed she actually caused $10,000 worth of damage, Williams jokingly said she might have underestimated her true strength.

“I guess if you could tell me, I would appreciate it,” she said. “I mean, I have always been an Avenger in my heart. Maybe I’m super strong, I don’t know.”

Serena Williams
Christophe Ena/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Williams isn’t the only player to receive a hefty fine in the tournament so far.

According to Fox News, Italian player Fabio Fognini was ordered to pay $3,000 after losing in the third round when he said he wished a bomb would hit the event.

Nick Kyrgios received two fines for unsportsmanlike conduct: one for $3,000 in the first round and $5,000 in the second round.

But Australian Bernard Tomic had the largest fine of all when he was penalized $56,000 in the first round for not meeting “the required professional standards,” which he can appeal.

Serena Williams
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Williams will next face Barbora Strýcová, 33, of the Czech Republic, The New York Times reports.

“I wouldn’t have won that match a couple of weeks ago,” Williams said of beating Riske on Tuesday, alluding to the knee pain she had in June at the French Open.

“Every match here has really helped me and really counted. I’m glad I was able to come through,” Williams said. “She [Riske] was honestly playing so great. She beat so many great players and was so close to the win today.”

