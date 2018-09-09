Serena Williams Fined $17K for 3 Violations After Shocking Loss at U.S. Open

Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 for the three violations she received at the U.S. Open final.

The tournament referee’s office deducted $10,000 for verbally abusing the umpire, $4,000 for receiving a warning about coaching, and $3,000 for breaking a racket from Williams’ $1.85 million prize money, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

Williams, 36, lost the final to Naomi Osaka, 20. During the game, Williams was given a violation from chair umpire Carlos Ramos for illegal coaching from her player box during the first set. She told Ramos, “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose.”

Patrick Mouratoglou, Williams’ coach, said later, “I’m honest, I was coaching. I don’t think she looked at me so that’s why she didn’t even think I was.”

“But I was like 100 percent of the coaches in 100 percent of the matches, so we have to stop this hypocritical thing,” Mouratoglou added. “Sascha [Bajin, Osaka’s coach] was coaching every point, too.”

Williams’ second violation was for breaking her racket.

Williams told Ramos, “You will never, ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live. You are the liar. When are you going to give me my apology? You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry. … And you stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too!” Ramos gave Williams her third violation for verbal abuse.

Williams said to referee Brian Earley, “Because I’m a woman, you’re going to take this away from me?”

In the Grand Slam Rule Book, “verbal abuse” is described as “a statement about an official, opponent, sponsor, spectator or other person that implies dishonesty or is derogatory, insulting or otherwise abusive,” the AP noted.

At the trophy ceremony, as the crowd booed, Williams put a supportive arm around a teary Osaka and said something that made Osaka smile.

“I don’t want to be rude, but I don’t want to interrupt,” she said after the match. “I don’t want to do questions. I just want to tell you guys, she played well. And this is her first Grand Slam.”

Williams added, “I know you guys were here rooting, and I was rooting too. But let’s make this the best moment we can, and we’ll get through it. Let’s give everyone the credit where credit’s due. Let’s not boo anymore. We’re gonna get through this, and let’s be positive. So congratulations, Naomi! No more booing.”