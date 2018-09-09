Serena Williams Is 'Fighting for Women's Rights' as Stars Show Support After U.S. Open Loss

Serena Williams delivered an empowering message about her fight for women’s equality after she lost at the U.S. Open to Naomi Osaka.

When asked what she would change about the Women’s Final at a press conference, Williams, 36, discussed the chair umpire Carlos Ramos and the code violations she received at Saturday’s match.

“You definitely can’t go back in time,” she said, “but I can’t sit here and say I wouldn’t say he’s a thief because I thought he took a game from me. But I’ve seen other men call other umpires several things.”

Williams continued, “And I’m here fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality and for all kinds of stuff. And for me to say ‘thief’ and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He’s never took a game from a man because they said ‘thief.’ For me it blows my mind. But I’m going to continue to fight for women and to fight for us to have equal [rights].”

Serena Williams Julian Finney/Getty Images

During the game, Williams was given a violation from umpire Ramos for illegal coaching from her player box during the first set. She told Ramos, “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose.”

After receiving the game penalty for court violation, Williams said to Ramos, “You will never, ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live. You are the liar. When are you going to give me my apology? You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry. … And you stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too!”

RELATED: Alexis Ohanian Shares Sweet Tribute Video to Wife Serena Williams: ‘The Most Inspiring Person I Know’

Mentioning Alize Cornet, who received a code violation at the U.S. Open for removing her shirt, Williams said at the press conference, “Like Cornet should be able to take her shirt off without getting a fine. This is outrageous. I just feel like the fact that I have to go through this is just an example for the next person that has emotions and that want to express themselves and they want to be a strong woman, and they’re going to be allowed to do that because of today.”

Choking up, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said, “Maybe it didn’t work out for me, but it’s going to work out for the next person.” The room broke out into applause as she finished her response.

During the tournament, Williams said to referee Brian Earley, “Because I’m a woman, you’re going to take this away from me?”

Williams was fined $17,000 for the three violations. The tournament referee’s office deducted $10,000 for verbally abusing the umpire, $4,000 for receiving a warning about coaching, and $3,000 for breaking a racket from Williams’ $1.85 million prize money, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

Tennis icon Billie Jean King jumped to Williams’ defense on Twitter. She wrote, “Several things went very wrong during the @usopen Women’s Finals today. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. It isn’t, and as a result, a player was penalized for the actions of her coach. This should not happen.”

King added in a second tweet, “When a woman is emotional, she’s ‘hysterical’ and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s ‘outspoken’ & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same.”

(1/2) Several things went very wrong during the @usopen Women’s Finals today. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. It isn’t, and as a result, a player was penalized for the actions of her coach. This should not happen. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2018

(2/2) When a woman is emotional, she’s “hysterical” and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s “outspoken” & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2018

Tennis stars Victoria Azarenka and Andy Roddick also commented.

If it was men’s match, this wouldn’t happen like this.

It just wouldn’t — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 8, 2018

Worst refereeing I’ve ever seen …… the worst !!! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 8, 2018

Also agree on this. Naomi was spectacular today, and deserved better https://t.co/1tbLY9JD7S — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 8, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Osaka Talks US Open Win

At the emotional trophy ceremony, as the crowd roared with boos, Osaka, 20, tilted her cap down and began to cry. Williams put her arm around her competitor to comfort her and told the crowd to give Osaka her moment.

Williams said, “I know you guys were here rooting, and I was rooting too. But let’s make this the best moment we can, and we’ll get through it. Let’s give everyone the credit where credit’s due. Let’s not boo anymore. We’re gonna get through this, and let’s be positive. So congratulations, Naomi! No more booing.”

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

A number of celebrities praised Williams for her good sportsmanship.

.@SerenaWilliams, you have changed the world for the better. That’s worth more than a match to me. Congratulations, @Naomi_Osaka_ on your groundbreaking win. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 9, 2018

Cool @usopen that umpire should be FIRED! A game penalty?? Get out – Serena is queen forever — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 8, 2018

To me Osaka was given that tournament, very unfair call. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 8, 2018

I know Osaka outplayed Serena but I’m such a Serena stan, yay for Osaka but again those calls definitely influenced that match, but yay for Osaka and Serena’s never ending class & grace. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 8, 2018

All praise to both 👑👑s @serenawilliams the best athlete the world has ever seen & @Naomi_Osaka_ demonstrating #BlackGirlMagic & fierce determination. Very proud. Tears watching the hug 🌟👑🌟👑 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 8, 2018

Serena is right. I was there. And worse, he was baiting her. https://t.co/CinW6AJJNo — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 8, 2018

Two queens stepped onto that court to win today. Two queens step off the court to play another day. Majesty from end to end. Even in the rough patches. Brava to both. And congratulations to @Naomi_Osaka_ for claiming your place in history. pic.twitter.com/s8jJZmIl78 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 8, 2018

Such class and leadership in your speech, @serenawilliams, and congratulations to @Naomi_Osaka_ on your historic win. In this case there really were good people on both sides. #usopenfinal — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) September 8, 2018

So incredible and such an honor to watch @serenawilliams play tonight at the @usopen. Even more than her athleticism, her character shined so bright. A role model for everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ukwrbiZljF — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) September 8, 2018

Proud of @Naomi_Osaka_ & @serenawilliams they have inspired me in so many ways. Serena thanks for continuing to be such a leader and voice for women. We appreciate you 💗 https://t.co/0ici6GPasc — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) September 9, 2018

We love you ⁦⁦@serenawilliams⁩! Don’t let it break you down keep fighting! pic.twitter.com/aF0MsBrrFZ — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) September 8, 2018

.@Naomi_Osaka_, congratulations on your #UsOpenFinal win. @serenawilliams, you inspire me always. No less so today. Thank you. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 8, 2018

Thank you for highlighting this Jaime. It’s a video I will show my daughter & my son when they’re older. Class indeed. @usopen #UsOpenFinal #UsOpen https://t.co/GkaDS6OWZa — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 9, 2018

Williams understood that she was the only person in the stadium who had the power to make that incensed crowd stop booing. And she did it beautifully. https://t.co/irjU9frZcu — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) September 9, 2018

By the way ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ doesn’t need coaching in the middle of a match she’s a class act always on to the next championship #24 next pic.twitter.com/240sQGJZb3 — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) September 8, 2018

Love these women. @naomiosakatennis breaking grounds for Japanese women and men in the sport. BRAVO you played an incredible match. @serenawilliams BRAVO for speaking out about the unfair treatment of women vs men in the game of tennis. As her coach Patick said, it’s TIME to pic.twitter.com/A4KySiiyZP — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) September 8, 2018

change this unfair treatment of women, it’s #notokay . @usta @wta @usopen what can we do about this? Time for change is now. A women should be able to change her shirt just like a man if she’s sweat through it. A women should be able to express -not suppress -her emotional life pic.twitter.com/7gy8gKM2yx — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) September 8, 2018

both on and off the court. This is a theme right now in our world. We must speak out and DEMAND change everyday.. #notokay @timesupnow @sheherdpower @womensmarch pic.twitter.com/xK6bSuxaez — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) September 8, 2018

After a controversial penalty against @serenawilliams at the #USOpen2018, she showed how to be a real sport, a total class act and a great champion. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) September 8, 2018

Osaka said in her own press conference after the game that she was a longtime Williams fan. “When I was growing up, I did a whole report on her in third grade. I colored it and everything. And I said, ‘I want to be like her,'” Osaka told reporters.

RELATED: Serena Williams Shares Throwbacks from the Birth of Daughter Alexis Olympia as She Turns 1

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Katrina Adams, USTA Chairman of the Board and President, said, “What Serena did on the podium today showed a great deal of class and sportsmanship. This was Naomi’s moment, and Serena wanted her to be able to enjoy it. That was a class move from a true champion.”

The statement continued, “What Serena has accomplished this year in playing her way back on to the tour is truly amazing. She continues to inspire, because she continues to strive to be the best. She owns virtually every page of the record book, but she’s never been one to rest on her laurels. She’s always working to improve; always eager to embrace new challenges; and to set new standards. She is an inspiration to me, personally, and a credit to our sport, win or lose.”

The statement concluded, “I know that she was frustrated about the way the match played out, but the way she stepped up after the final and gave full credit to Naomi for a match well-played speaks volumes about who she is.”

In another statement provided to PEOPLE, the U.S. Open described what went down on the court. The statement started, “On the fifth point in the second game of the second set between Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, the chair umpire witnessed coaching taking place from Williams’ coach. Even though her coach has admitted to coaching, Williams has made it clear that she did not receive any coaching. Nevetheless, in accordance with the rules, Williams was assessed a Code Violation, resulting in a warning.”

RELATED: Every Single Celebrity Hitting the US Open in N.Y.C.

“At the completion of the fifth game of the second set, Williams was assessed a second code violation for racquet abuse, which required a point penalty,” the U.S. Open’s statement added. “At the changeover, at 4-3, Williams was assessed a third code violation for verbal abuse in the judgment of the umpire, which then required a game penalty. The chair umpire’s decision was final and not reviewable by the Tournament Referee or the Grand Slam Supervisor who were called to the court at that time.”