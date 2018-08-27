Serena Williams Says 'Everything's Fine' Amid French Open Catsuit Controversy

Despite the internet’s ire, Serena Williams is taking the banning of her skin-tight black catsuit at the French Open in stride.

The tennis star told reporters at the U.S. Open on Saturday, laughing, “Everything’s fine, guys,” while being questioned about French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli’s comments about her May 2018 outfit.

According to the Associated Press, Giudicelli said the one-piece look “will no longer be accepted,” at the French Open, adding, “One must respect the game and the place.”

Williams, 36, reacted to the decision, telling the reporters in video shared by ESPN, “Obviously the grand slams have a right to do what they want to do, but I feel like if and when or if they know that some things are for health reasons then there’s no way that they wouldn’t be okay with it.”

Following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia in September of last year, Williams has suffered with a number of health problems. “I’ve had a lot of problems with my blood clots, God I don’t know how many I’ve had in the past 12 months,” Williams explained at a news conference in May, according to NPR.

“I’ve been wearing pants in general a lot when I play so I can keep the blood circulation going,” she said.

Still, on Saturday, Williams said she and Guidicelli spoke directly about the decree, and that the FTF president was “so easy to talk to.”

“My whole team is basically French, so, yeah, we have a wonderful relationship,” she said. “So yeah, I’m sure we would come to an understanding and everything will be okay. Yeah, so it wouldn’t be a big deal. He’s a really great guy.”

Williams noted that she’s found “other methods” for helping her circulation while playing, including wearing leggings or tights.

And, the mom of one joked, she wouldn’t be wearing the catsuit anytime soon, anyhow.

“When it comes to fashion you don’t want to be repeat offender. It’ll be a while before this even has to come up again.”

Williams will play in her first match of the U.S. Open in New York on Monday at 7 p.m. EST.