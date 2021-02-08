The tennis star will go up against Serbian Nina Stojanović next

Australian Open Kicks Off as Serena Williams Dominates First Match to Secure Spot in Second Round

Serena Williams is off to an excellent start at the 2021 Australian Open.

On the first day of the tournament in Melbourne, Australia, the 39-year-old tennis star won her match, beating Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1, according to ESPN.

Though first-round matches at Grand Slams rarely pose any threat for Williams, as Yahoo! Sports reported, the renowned athlete was worried that a shoulder injury would affect her gameplay.

"I was happy just to get through it," she told reporters, per the outlet. "Wasn't sure how my serve would be after a little bit of that shoulder, but it's feeling good, I'm feeling good. So it felt really good."

And, as Williams also noted during a post-game interview, getting to play amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and after a tumultuous year means a lot to her.

"Listen, this is amazing," she said of competing. "Last year was very crazy for the world and to be able to do what I love and to be able to come out and compete and play the Grand Slam after the last 12 months, it makes me appreciate the moment even more."

Williams had previously stressed the importance of the strict rules that were put in place to allow the Australian Open to commence.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month, Williams said that the pandemic precautions at the Grand Slam tournament so far had been "super, super strict, but it's really good."

"They're doing it right," she said at the time, applauding Australia's handling of the pandemic, before admitting that the quarantine is "definitely hard" with her 3-year-old daughter Olympia inside the hotel all day.

"But it's worth it because you want everyone to be safe," she said.

During a post-match interview Monday, Williams also opened up about the inspiration behind her outfit for the day at the Rod Laver Arena.

Her one-piece pink, red and black look was inspired by the late track and field star Florence Griffith Joyner, Williams said, noting that her sponsors at Nike created the ensemble.

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful, amazing track athlete when I was growing up," Williams said. "Well, watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing. This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court."

"The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo," she continued. "I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is so brilliant.' That's where we started."