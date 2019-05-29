Serena Williams Celebrates Winning ‘800th Tour Match’ with Paris Selfie

Serena Williams’ latest match at the 2019 French Open was no, well, match for the tennis superstar.

Williams celebrated the 800th tour-level victory of her career on Monday, and marked the occasion with a scenic selfie in Paris that showed off a special design from her eponymous clothing line.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Win my 800th tour match ✔️ Wear the limited edition @Serena Paris Tee (in Paris) ✔️ Be Great ✔️,” she captioned the post.

In the photo, which she shared Tuesday on Instagram, the 23-time Grand Slam winner sits outside on a balcony overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

She’s wearing the sold-out Paris Tee from her Serena line, which features an abstract version of the French flag with rows of the letter “S” written across it in white.

Serena Williams/Instagram

The tee also features the coordinates for the Court Philippe Chartrier inside Roland Garros Stadium, where she beat opponent Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round of the French Open on Monday.

RELATED: Serena Williams Makes a Statement with Empowering Attire for Her Return to the French Open

Williams, 37, also took time to unwind after her big win, sharing a sneak peek as to how she was spending her day off in the City of Lights.

“Day off getting reflexology at the @thepeninsulaparis,” she wrote. “@olympiaohanian joined us. She’s obsessed with the little mermaid (So am I).

In the snap, husband Alexis Ohanian, the cofounder of Reddit, lounges on a separate bed with a smile on his face while the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, sits next to her mom, mesmerized by something on Williams’ laptop.

RELATED: Serena Williams Pairs Designer Sneakers with High-Fashion Gown to Co-Host 2019 Met Gala

Williams previously used social media to show off her outfit for the French Open, which was designed by Nike and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh.

Serena Williams Stephen Bartholomew/IPS/REX/Shutterstock

She brought her fashion to the court, too, wearing a warm-up jacket the featured the words “Queen,” “Champion,” “Mom” and “Goddess” written in French.

“Those are things that mean a lot to me and reminders for me and for everyone that, you know, that wants to wear it,” she said, according to Tennis.com. “Just remind everyone that they, you know, can be champions and are queens. So I love that about it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Surprises Tennis Players, Asking to Join Their Late-Night Match: See Who Won

It’s her latest collaboration with Abloh, as the designer also created the pair of Nike Air Force One sneakers that she wore as co-chair at the 2019 Met Gala earlier this month.

She completed the look with a custom neon yellow Versace gown.