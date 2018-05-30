Serena Williams Wears Her Catsuit Again as She and Sister Venus Win Doubles Match at French Open

Two years after winning the doubles tournament at Wimbledon in 2016, Serena and Venus Williams returned to the court together at the French Open — and showed, once again, why they’re one of the most formidable forces in all the sport.

The Williams sisters beat out 14th-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato on Wednesday. Wearing her Black Panther-inspired catsuit with a red stripe around her midsection, Serena fought back alongside her sister after the pair fell behind 4-6 during the first set and to win the final two, 6-4 and 6-1.

The’ doubles victory comes just a day after Serena won her first Grand Slam match against Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova in a 7-6, 6-4 first-round victory 14 months after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia.

According to Tennis.com, the sisters are now 124-15 in Grand Slam doubles matches together.

Serena’s husband, tech-tycoon Alexis Ohanian, posted a sweet message on Instagram to his wife and sister-in-law, expressing excitement about their courtside reunion, but expressing regret that he wasn’t there to cheer them on.

Serena and Venus Williams Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock

“When you realize you have to fly back to SF for @initialized business tomorrow and you’ll miss watching @serenawilliams & @venuswilliams win their 1st doubles match of #RG18,” wrote Ohanian. “Congrats from 35K feet, ladies – so good seeing you two back out there together, even if it’s not in person.”

Serena lit social media ablaze when she debuted her striking catsuit on Tuesday, which she says made her feel like a “warrior” while on the court.

“I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess kind of, (a) queen from Wakanda,” Williams said. “I’m always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it’s kind of my way of being a superhero. I feel like a superhero when I wear it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Found Out That Her Father Wouldn’t Walk Her Down Aisle Via Text on Wedding Day

She added: “It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves.”

Serena and Venus Williams Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock

After the match, Serena wrote on Instagram that she dedicated her match to moms who experienced complicated pregnancies, like the one she had during the birth of her daughter, which caused her to undergo an emergency C-section and remain bedridden for weeks.

“For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go. If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!!”

For their next doubles match, the Williams sisters will wither compete against the pairing of Sara Errani and Kirsten Flipkens, or the French team of Clara Burel and Diane Parry.