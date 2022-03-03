Despite being world-famous, Serena Williams tweeted "even I am overlooked" after the paper referred to her as "Tennis Star" rather than using her name in its headline about her venture fund

On Tuesday, the New York Times published a story about tennis star Serena Williams raising more than $100 million for her venture fund. But there was one significant problem — the paper mistakenly used a picture of Williams' sister, Venus, in their print version of the story.

The tennis champion, 40, called out the Times via her Twitter account Wednesday and blasted the outlet for the incorrect image, writing, "No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough."

She continued, "This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes."

The tweet has garnered more than 37,000 likes on the platform and thousands of replies from users who called the error "inexcusable." It also included a picture of the print story, which showed a black-and-white picture of Venus above the last paragraph.

Fans also noted the fact that Williams, a globally recognized winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, was also referred to in the article's headline as "Tennis Star," rather than by her name. (The digital version of the story uses her name in the headline.)

When reached by PEOPLE, Times representatives sent a tweet from their business account written in response to Williams' post.

"This was our mistake," the outlet wrote on Wednesday. "It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow's paper."

The photograph mix-up is one of many times members of the media have incorrectly identified Black Americans.

In 2014, KTLA reporter Sam Rubin confused actor Samuel L. Jackson with fellow actor Laurence Fishburne during a live television interview.

"We don't all look alike!" Jackson yelled at Rubin.

And after the death of Aretha Franklin in 2018, Fox News mistakenly used an image of the (still alive) singer Patti LaBelle in their tribute.

As mentioned in the paper's original story, Williams' venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, raised $111 million during their inaugural fund.

Williams has already made a wide range of investments, including in online education platform, MasterClass, and financial company Sendwave, the paper said.

"I've always been fascinated with technology, and I've always loved how it really shapes our lives," Williams told the Times.