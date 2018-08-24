Serena Williams' Black Catsuit Banned at French Open: 'One Must Respect the Game,' Tournament Says

At this year’s French Open, Serena Williams stepped out in a skin-tight black catsuit that made her feel like a “queen from Wakanda.”

But now, the French Tennis Federation is cracking down on what can and cannot be worn on the court. According to the Associated Press, the French Tennis Federation wasn’t a fan of the mother of one’s look and will be introducing a new dress code.

“I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far,” French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli explained to the Associated Press in reference to Williams’ catsuit.

“It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place,” Giudicelli added.

A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Serena Williams at 2018 French Open

In May, Williams, 36, referenced the film Black Panther when reporters asked about her sleek Nike ensemble, which was noticeably different from her usual tennis attire.

“I feel like a warrior in it,” Williams continued. “I’ve always wanted to be a superhero, and it’s kind of my way of being a superhero.”

In addition to making her feel powerful, the catsuit nearly saved her life.

Serena Williams

Following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia in September of last year, Williams has suffered with a number of health problems. “I’ve had a lot of problems with my blood clots, God I don’t know how many I’ve had in the past 12 months,” Williams explained at a news conference in May, according to NPR.

“I’ve been wearing pants in general a lot when I play so I can keep the blood circulation going,” she said.

Serena Williams at 2018 French Open

Lately, Williams’ isn’t just being scrutinized for what she wears on the court.

In August, the tennis star spoke out on the frequent drug tests she has been subject to throughout her career.

“Look at me,” Williams said during an interview with TIME in reference to her muscular physique. “I was born this way. They’re like, ‘Oh, she can’t be that great, she must be doing something.”

On average, Williams has been drug tested more than her fellow female and male tennis players.

She was tested five times in 2018, three times in 2017, and six in 2016.