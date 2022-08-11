Serena Williams Bids Tearful Farewell After Canadian Open Defeat: 'I'm Terrible at Goodbyes'

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic defeated Serena Williams in straight sets Wednesday in Toronto

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022 09:08 AM
Serena Williams reacts during a post-match ceremony after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Day 5 of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Photo: Robert Prange/Getty

Serena Williams left the Canadian Open for the final time as a competitor on Wednesday night, wiping back tears after defeat.

The tennis champ, 40, took the court in Toronto for her first match since she announced that she will start to transition away from professional tennis once she competes in the upcoming U.S. Open.

Her farewell efforts north of the border stopped at the Canadian Open's second round, though; Williams lost Wednesday's match against world No. 12 and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Williams received a standing ovation from the crowd at Center Court at Sobeys Stadium, both when she took the court and after the match ended, according to video posted by the Tennis Channel. She complimented Bencic's play Wednesday in a post-match interview and told the Tennis Channel that it has been "a pretty interesting 24 hours," alluding to a Vogue interview in which she spoke out about her retirement plans.

"It's just been so memorable," Williams told the outlet. "Like I said in my article, I'm terrible at goodbyes, but… goodbye, Toronto!"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> reacts after her National Bank Open tennis tournament second round match on August 10, 2022, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada.
Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty

"I've always had some amazing times here both on and off the court, I'll be coming back just as a visitor to this city," Williams said, of leaving the Toronto-based tournament as a competitor for the final time. "Otherwise, It's been remarkable, I've had some really amazing matches here, some really cool wins, a crazy match against [Bencic] a few years ago, that was pretty intense."

Williams offered the crowd at Center Court a thank-you "from the bottom of my heart" before she exited the court. "It's been a joy playing in front of you guys all these years," she said via the Tennis Channel. "Thank you."

Prior to Wednesday's loss, Williams just earned her first singles win in more than a year on Monday when she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Since Williams was eliminated by Bencic in Toronto, the 23-time Grand Slam winner will next play at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati before she travels to New York City for one last US Open.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States waves to the crowd as she leaves the court after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Vaughn Ridley/Getty

In Williams' Vogue announcement on Tuesday regarding her "evolution" away from tennis, she wrote that she has "never liked the word retirement," explaining that "it doesn't feel like a modern word to me."

"I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people," Williams wrote Tuesday. "Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The athlete said that she has been "reluctant to admit" to herself or the people around her that "I have to move on from playing tennis." But the mom to 4-year-old Olympia and founder of investment firm Serena Ventures said that she wants to refocus her attention elsewhere, and she and husband Alexis Ohanian want to have another child.

Unlike many of the people she's played against, Williams said, she's not excited at the prospect of retiring.

"There is no happiness in this topic for me," she wrote in Vogue. "I know it's not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it's not. I'm torn: I don't want it to be over, but at the same time I'm ready for what's next."

Related Articles
serena williams
Serena Williams Earns First Singles Match Win in 14 Months: 'I Forgot What It Felt Like'
Serena Williams, Tiger Woods
Serena Williams Went to Tiger Woods to Ask If She Should Retire: 'I Needed His Advice'
Serena Williams Australian Open
Serena Williams Says She's 'Evolving Away from Tennis' After the 2022 U.S. Open
serena williams
Serena Williams Speaks Out After Losing 'Insane and Intense' Wimbledon Match: 'Onward and Up'
Venus Williams Vs Zarina Diyas at the 2021Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2021
Venus Williams Claps Back at Reporter Who Tried to Pit Her Against Sister Serena Williams
US player Serena Williams returns the ball to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo and Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova during her round of 8 women's doubles tennis match, that she plays with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, on day three, of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 21, 2022.
Serena Williams Says She 'Absolutely' Worried Her Career Was Over After Leg Injury Last Year
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Appears to Confirm Wimbledon Return: 'I've Got to Play'
Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on after her match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during day five of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park on January 07, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
Naomi Osaka Will Play Iga Swiatek in Miami Open Women's Final, Her First Title Match of 2022
Serena Williams on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Why Serena Williams Won't Personally Teach Daughter Olympia Tennis: 'Don't Have the Patience'
Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks with WTA supervisor Clare Wood after play was disrupted by a shout from the crowd during her straight sets defeat against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in their second round match on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 12, 2022 in Indian Wells, California.
Naomi Osaka Brought to Tears by Heckler at Indian Wells Tennis Competition: 'It Went into My Head'
Serena and Venus Williams Harper's Bazaar Magazine
Will Serena and Venus Williams Become 'Body-Builders' After Retiring? One Sister Isn't Ruling It Out!
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Has 'Prepared' for Retirement for Over a Decade, Wants More Kids: 'Balance Is Key'
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Will Not Participate in Australian Open: I'm 'Not Where I Need to Be Physically'
Emma Raducanu; Leylah Fernandez
Emma Raducanu Tops Leylah Fernandez in First All-Teenage US Open Women's Singles Final Since 1999
Emma Raducanu; Leylah Fernandez
Women's Singles of US Open Final Will Feature Two Teenagers For First Time Since 1999
Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz
The Next Generation of Tennis: What to Know About the Teen Athletes Ruling the 2021 US Open