Serena Williams Eyes 24th Grand Slam Title as She Makes It to U.S. Open Finals

Serena Williams is one match closer to tying the record for most-ever grand slam wins in the U.S. Open era.

The 37-year-old defeated the number 5 seed Ukranian Elina Svitolina on Thursday night at Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens.

Defeating Svitolina in a 6-3, 6-1 victory, Williams clinched her 101st U.S. Open win, tying Chris Evert’s tournament record.

‘It’s just impressive, I guess,” Williams said of the feat. “I don’t think about it. I just come out here and do what I can.”

Earlier in the week, Williams marked her 100th singles victory since her 1998 debut when she defeated No. 18 seed Qiang Wang.

“It feels good,” Williams said to ESPN after the game. “It feels like, ‘OK, this is what I’ve been training for. This is how hard I’ve been working.’ It feels like, you know, hard work pays off when that happens.”

Williams managed the incredible victory — now tied for the shortest complete match of the Women’s Tennis Association season — despite rolling her ankle in her previous match.

“Physically, I’m feeling great,” Williams told ESPN of her injury. “And more than anything, I’m having fun every time I come out here.”

Heading into the 2019 open, the athlete was ranked as a No. 8 seed. Winning her 24th Grand Slam singles title would tie Williams with the record for most grand slam wins with Margaret Smith Court. The mother of Alexis Olympia has already surpassed tennis champion Steffi Graf’s 22 titles.

The tournament ends with the women’s singles final on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. EST and the men’s singles final on Sunday, Sept. 8, also at 4 p.m. EST.