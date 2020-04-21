Serena Williams Jokingly Avoids Talking About Close Friend Meghan Markle with Iconic Mariah Carey Line

Meghan who?

Serena Williams hilariously dodged a question about her longtime pal Meghan Markle on Monday — invoking one of the most famous evasions in interview history.

During a conversation with Naomi Campbell and sister Venus Williams, Serena told the supermodel that she doesn’t “know her,” when asked how she feels about Meghan and Prince Harry‘s recent move to Los Angeles.

“Are you happy that your girlfriend has moved to America? Meghan Markle,” Campbell, 49, asked the tennis champion.

“Don’t know what you’re talkin’ about, don’t know nothin’ about that,” Serena said with a laugh.

Campbell pressed further, adding, “I mean they’re on the West Coast but … I mean, it’s a big deal!”

“Never seen it, never heard of her, don’t know her,” Serena said, launching into a whistle.

Serena’s vague response to Campbell was reminiscent of Mariah Carey‘s famous answer, “I don’t know her,” when asked about Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s. The pop star has since said that she was “trying to say something nice or say nothing at all” with the response.

It’s not the first time that Serena has avoided speaking about her friend.

At the Australian Open in January, Serena was asked about Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, but expertly dodged the question.

According to New York Times freelance writer Ben Rothenberg, a reporter asked Serena, “Your good friend, Meghan Markle, who attended your last two slams, and Harry, have taken a move, a stance that many people think is extraordinary and historic. What are your feelings about that? Have you spoken to her?”

“Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” Williams replied. “But good try. You tried. You did good.”

Last September, Meghan took son Archie, who turns 1 next month, on his first trip overseas to cheer Serena on at the U.S. Open finals.

The royal mom sat in Serena’s box at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she was photographed smiling and clapping as she watched Serena play against Bianca Andreescu in the final.

A source told PEOPLE in March that Markle and Harry had moved from the home they were staying in on Vancouver Island to settle in the former actress’ hometown of Los Angeles.

The couple have since been spotted in the Southern California city delivering meals for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, previously told PEOPLE that Meghan and Harry “quietly” delivered free meals on Easter Sunday and last Wednesday.

“We’re completely honored,” he said of their help.

“They were extremely down-to-earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met,” Ayoub said. “They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients — they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honor our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service.”

“What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” Ayoub continued. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others. Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces.”

As recently as Friday, the royal duo were once again seen in L.A. Both wore protective face coverings, with Meghan wearing a face mask and Harry donning a blue bandana tied around his face.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that “like everyone,” Meghan and Harry are “adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe.”

Their son Archie, who turns 1 next month, is “teething and is a happy baby. I’m sure he is happy to be in the California sunshine,” according to the source.

