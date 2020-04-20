Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Make Each Other Laugh While Posing for Selfies

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty

Serena Williams is all smiles with her husband by her side.

On Sunday, the tennis star, 38, posed for a selfie with husband Alexis Ohanian on her Instagram Story, sharing footage of the two of them making each other giggle as they cozied up for the photo-op.

Williams wore a white T-shirt and a large smile as she playfully recited an inside joke with the Reddit co-founder, 36 (she called him “Larry” and he uttered a punchline about caviar), who wore a black shirt and cap.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2017, share 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia, who appeared on her mom’s Instagram over the weekend as the two played dress-up in Disney fashion. Williams sat on the floor in their living room wearing a matching Frozen costume with her toddler.

“Princess attire required for conversations with @olympiaohanian 👑,” she captioned the photo.

Last week, Williams shared another glimpse of her Disney-filled self-isolation time with her family, this time in the form of a hilarious Snow White wardrobe malfunction. In the spirited clip, the athlete gives a kitchen tutorial while joking about the too-small outfit.

Celebrating her two-year wedding anniversary in November, Williams gave a shout-out to Ohanian and joked that her husband is “putting up with” her.

“2 years and counting…. @alexisohanian is still putting up with me 🤪,” Williams, 38, captioned a throwback photo from their wedding day.

The tennis champ opened up about her marriage in April, telling 3rd Hour of Today at the time that life with her partner is “very, very fun.”

“It’s just been so amazing to have him in my life and to have my daughter in my life as well,” she said. “He has done so much for the family and for us … it’s all new to me. Merging with a partner that is just as successful and just as motivated and everything, it’s awesome and it’s amazing.”