Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Step Out for Date Night After Her U.S. Open Loss

Serena Williams may have felt like she didn’t show up on the court Saturday, but she certainly showed up for the New York premiere of The Game Changers.

On Monday night, the legendary tennis player, 37, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, 36, made a date night out of the red carpet event for the documentary’s premiere.

Williams showed off simple elegance in a white, satin slip dress with a V-cut neckline. The tennis star accessorized the sleek look with a silver drop pendant necklace and a few other dainty jewels. Williams topped off her look with yellow snakeskin pumps while her tech entrepreneur husband, with whom Williams shares 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia, wore a dark suit paired with shiny black sneakers.

RELATED: Serena Williams Calls U.S. Open Loss ‘Worst Match’: ‘I Could Have Just Been More Serena’

Williams’ date night comes just two days after her U.S. Open final loss to 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Williams called the two-set tournament game her “worst match.”

Image zoom Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

“I love Bianca, I think she’s a great girl, but I think this is the worst match I’ve played all tournament. And it’s hard to know that you could do better,” she told reporters after the match. “It’s inexcusable for me to play at that level.”

The veteran tennis star lost 6-3, 7-5, and previously lost to Andreescu during the 2019 Rogers Cup finals when Williams was forced to retire due to back spasms.

RELATED: Bianca Andreescu on Why She Apologized to Serena Williams After U.S. Open Win

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Williams also told reporters she was having a difficult time accepting her performance level and telling herself, “‘you did okay’ because I don’t think I did.”

“I could have just been more Serena today,” the mother of one said at the time. “I honestly don’t think Serena showed up and I have to figure out how to get her to show up.”

Image zoom Ella Ling/BPI/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Solo Trip to N.Y.C. to Watch Pal Serena Williams in US Open Final

Though Williams has continued to play tennis at a high level, 2017 was the last time the star won a Grand Slam title — when she defeated her sister Venus in the Australian Open while pregnant with her daughter. However, the mom’s losses aren’t keeping her from doing what she loves.

“I’m so close, so close, so close and yet so far away,” Williams continued in her post-match press conference. “I don’t know what to say, I guess I gotta keep going if I wanna be a professional tennis player. I gotta keep fighting through it.”