Serena Williams Scores First-Look TV Deal at Amazon, Set to Include New Docuseries About Her Life

Serena Williams will work with Amazon Studios to "create scripted and unscripted television projects" for their streaming platform

Serena Williams is bringing her life's story to the small screen once again!

On Tuesday, Amazon Studios announced that it signed a first-look TV deal with the 39-year-old athlete, where the studio will work with Williams to "create scripted and unscripted television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video," according to a press release.

Williams first mentioned the news Tuesday evening during the opening night of Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour, Live! — which kicked off with the tennis star in conversation with actor and PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan.

The first of these projects — a yet-to-be-titled docuseries that is currently filming — will follow the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion in both her professional and personal life.

The forthcoming docuseries comes from Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios and is executive produced by Williams alongside Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb and Tony Pastor.

Serena Williams Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"I'm very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience," Williams said in a statement. "I have a lot of stories I'm eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world."

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, added in her own statement: "Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well. We're incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide."

RELATED VIDEO: Alexis Ohanian Declares Serena Williams the 'Greatest Athlete' with Powerful Statement Tee

The untitled docuseries from Amazon Studios marks the second time that Williams will tell her story onscreen and let fans into her world.

The famed athlete previously starred in a five-part HBO docuseries back in 2018, titled Being Serena, which similarly explored both her personal and professional life.

"I chose now to share these moments because I was going through something different in my life," Williams previously explained in a trailer for the series at the time. "I always wanted to get it down in a documentary so I can always say to my daughter, 'Olympia, look at all these moments.'"