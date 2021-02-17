In December 2016, Ohanian proposed to Williams in the same spot that they met: by the pool of the Cavalieri hotel in Rome.

The Reddit co-founder told Vanity Fair that he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Williams in April 2016. He said, "I felt like a door had been opened to a person who made me want to be my best self ... I find myself just wanting to be better by simply being around her because of the standard she holds.”

Williams announced the news with a poem — on Reddit, of course.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” Williams wrote on her Reddit account.

“To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance,” she wrote. “But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”