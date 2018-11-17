Serena Williams Celebrates Anniversary with Alexis Ohanian: 'One Year Down a Lifetime to Go!'

Serena Williams is celebrating one year of marriage with her husband Alexis Ohanian!

On Friday, Williams, 37, shared a sweet Instagram selfie of her and Ohanian, 35, captioning it, “One year down a lifetime to go.”

Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans on Nov. 16, 2017. The wedding was an A-list affair as a plethora of celebrities were in attendance including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Lala Anthony and more.

Their nuptials came just 11 weeks after the couple welcomed their first child — a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

“365 days later. And still dancing. Only now Jr joins in. Happy anniversary, my queen. Here’s to many, many more,” the father of one wrote in his tribute to Williams, along with a never-before-seen photo from their wedding.

The couple recently celebrated Olympia’s first birthday in September.

Ohanian posted an adorable picture of his little girl on Instagram writing, “1 year ago today, you changed our lives forever, @olympiaohanian. My adventure princess.”

For the picture, Olympia wore a cute flower print camouflage dress with sparkly sneakers and walked through a patch of grass.

“My baby!!!” proud mom Williams commented.

Also in September, Williams told PEOPLE about what it’s like to be a mom and juggling multiple career obligations.

“It’s been so hard balancing being a mom and starting my clothing line, as well as playing a professional sport! However, it is the challenge that makes it fun!” she said.

“I have spent every day with Olympia since she was born, and one of the latest challenges has been her teething,” added the mother of one. “I’m sure a lot of parents can relate. A milestone has been her walking — I get a good workout chasing her around the house!”

One secret to Williams being able to do it all? No sleep and working on the road, she told PEOPLE in August after launching her own eponymous clothing line in May that she described as “inspired by femininity and strength.”