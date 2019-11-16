Serena Williams Celebrates 2-Year Wedding Anniversary with Husband Alexis Ohanian: 'My Love'

Happy anniversary, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!

The pair, who tied the knot in November 2017 two months after welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia, celebrated their two-year anniversary on Saturday with loving posts on social media — and a trip to try the famous viral Popeyes chicken sandwich.

“2 years and counting…. @alexisohanian is still putting up with me 🤪,” Williams, 38, captioned a throwback photo from the couple’s wedding.

The tennis champ also shared a second Instagram post that featured a montage of silly photos of Ohanian, 36. “2 years and counting happy anniversary my love @alexisohanian,” she wrote.

On her Instagram Story on Saturday morning, Williams documented herself trying the newly-restocked Popeyes sandwich for the first time.

“I did not want to try it,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “But it’s my anniversary … This is a no judgement me zone.”

In the first clip on her Instagram Story, Ohanian dutifully brings a bag of Popeyes to the car where Williams sits in the passenger seat and their daughter Olympia, 2, sits in the back. The taste test didn’t exactly go as planned at first, as the Reddit co-founder informed his wife that the Popeyes location was out of pickles.

Despite missing this crucial ingredient, Williams tried the sandwich anyway — and loved it, jokingly writing on her Instagram Story, “Have I known life before this day?”

Image zoom Serena Williams/Instagram

Image zoom Serena Williams/Instagram

The tennis star and tech mogul wed in November 2017, two months after welcoming Olympia, who turned 2 on Sept. 1.

Williams shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of her daughter’s big day, writing “The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment,” alongside a photo that showed Williams cradling her newborn in her arms at the hospital while she and Ohanian stood behind her.

Image zoom Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the 23-time Grand Slam winner opened up about her marriage to Ohanian, explaining why their relationship works amid her busy career.

“Oprah said, ‘Never let anyone dim your light.’ That really stuck with me. Alexis doesn’t dim my light,” Williams said in an interview with Allure. “He doesn’t try to dim my light. He puts me in the light, even if I don’t want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about.”

The mom of one added, “It always was something that I could see in some relationships — my light would be dimmer. Now I feel like I can shine really bright and still do everything that I want to do.”