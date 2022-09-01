Serena Williams Likely Plays Last Doubles Match and She and Sister Venus Lose at US Open

The Williams sisters have won together a total of 14 grand slam titles in the past

By
Published on September 1, 2022 10:26 PM
Serena and venus williams us open
Serena and Venus Williams. Photo: Elsa/Getty

It was a short-lived doubles reunion for Serena and Venus Williams after they lost their first-round match at the 2022 US Open.

The sisters faced off Thursday night against Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in front of a packed crowd, but couldn't pull off a win in their first match together since 2018. The first set went to a tiebreak, with Hradecka and Noskova winning it 7-5, and they finished off the match with a 6-4 win in the second set.

It was likely the last doubles match of Serena's illustrious career, with the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion saying last month that she'll be "evolving away from tennis" after the US Open.

"I'm still in shock that we won because played the first time with each other," Hradecka said after the match, before apologizing to the Williams sister-favoring crowd. "I think we did a very good job, and I'm so sorry for you that we beat them, but we are so happy we did it."

Serena and venus williams us open
Serena and Venus Williams. COREY SIPKIN/AFP

Fans gave the Williams sisters a standing ovation as they left the court.

Prior to this year's competition, the Williams sisters have won a whopping 14 doubles Grand Slam titles together in the past. Their most recent win was at the US Open in 2009, and 13 years later, they decided to go for another doubles title.

Last night, Serena expressed her excitement to be competing alongside her sister. "I'm so excited for doubles," the youngest sibling said. "I was like, it's been so long, we've got to play it there, we've got to bring it back."

Individually, Venus, 42, has won seven titles while Serena, 40, has 23 to her name.

Serena and venus williams us open
Serena and Venus Williams. Tim Clayton/Corbis

Serena will continue on in the tournament in the women's singles. On Wednesday night, she defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit — the second-ranked player in the world — in the second round of the US Open.

Fighting a talented Kontaveit, Serena won the first set in a tiebreak, 7-6, before dropping the second 2-6. She then dominated the third set, winning 6-4 to take the match.

"This is what I do best," Serena told the crowd after the match. "I love a challenge, I love rising to the challenge."

Serena said that every match she wins is a "bonus" to her career.

"It's no rush here," she said. "I'm loving this crowd. It's really fantastic. There's still a little left in me, we'll see."

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Wins First Round Match at US Open After Shaky Start: 'I Want to Do My Best'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Venus, meanwhile, fell short in her first-round singles match on Tuesday, losing to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

Serena will next face Australia's Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the women's singles tournament on Friday night.

Related Articles
Serena Williams us open 2022
Serena Williams Pulls Off Stunning Victory in the Second Round of the US Open: 'I Love a Challenge'
US player Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Serena Williams Wins First Round Match at US Open After Shaky Start: 'I Want to Do My Best'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock (13354353in) Tiger Woods, right, greets Venus Williams while watching play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 31 Aug 2022
Tiger Woods Supports Serena Williams at US Open — and Sits Next to Her Sister Venus in the Stands
Serena Williams, Tiger Woods
Serena Williams Says Tiger Woods' Support 'Is One of the Main Reasons I'm Still Playing'
Clif Bar rep. Venus Williams
Venus Williams on Feeling Ready for Her US Open Return and 'Building Equity' in Outdoor Sports
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 11: US OPEN 1999, FRAUEN FINALE, New York/USA; SIEGERIN Serena WILLIAMS/USA (Photo by Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty Images)
A Guide to All 23 of Serena Williams' Grand Slam Wins
Serena Williams shows off custom Nike collection inspired by past court outfits.
Serena Williams Shows Off Impressive Collection of Custom Nike Sneakers Inspired by Her Iconic Looks 
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand against Danielle Collins of the United States in their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Naomi Osaka Loses US Open Comeback Bid in First Round: 'I Tried the Hardest with What I Could Do'
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States of America plays a forehand during her women's singles second round match against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan on Day Four of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2013 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Beyoncé Narrates Ad Honoring Serena Williams Ahead of U.S. Open: 'Write Her Down in History'
Daria Snigur of Ukraine reacts to defeating Simona Halep of Romania in her first round match on Day 1 of the US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in New York City
Ukrainian Tennis Player Daria Snigur Gets Emotional After Shock Win Over Simona Halep: 'For Ukraine'
Serena Williams US Open Look Inspired by Figure Skaters - and Her Nike Sneakers Boast 400 Diamonds; Credit: Nike
Serena Williams' US Open Look Is Inspired by Figure Skaters — and Her Sneakers Have 400 Diamonds!
celeb-us-open 2022
Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open
Gladys Knight attends the victory of Serena Williams of USA on Day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images); Dionne Warwick attends the victory of Serena Williams during Day 3 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)
Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick Laugh Off Identification Mix-Up at US Open: 'An Honest Mistake'
Serena Williams reacts after her National Bank Open tennis tournament second round match on August 10, 2022, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada.
Serena Williams Still Doesn't Know If U.S. Open Will Be Her Last Tournament: 'Never Say Never'
Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth
Bill Clinton and Sex Therapist Dr. Ruth Spark Internet Buzz After Chatting at Serena Williams' US Open Match
Serena Williams of the United States reacts during the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2022
Serena Williams Loses to Emma Raducanu in Last Match Before U.S. Open: 'We All Need to Just Honor Serena'