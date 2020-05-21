The South Korean team was given a 100 million KRW ($82,000) fine for putting sex dolls in the stands during a recent match

Seoul Soccer Team Hit With Record Fine for Using Sex Dolls in Place of Fans at Stadium

A soccer team in South Korea was reportedly given a massive fine for using sex dolls instead of traditional mannequins to fill seats during a recent game.

According to ESPN, FC Seoul was penalized for dressing 20 sex dolls in clothing and face masks and then placing them throughout the stands during a K-League match on Sunday. While professional soccer games are being played in the country, fans have not been in attendance due to coronavirus restrictions prohibiting the gathering of large groups.

But viewers watching the game on television noticed the mannequins were actually sex dolls since many of them still had signs showing the name of an adult toy manufacturer, ESPN reported.

Because the K-League prohibits inappropriate or sexual advertisements, the team was fined 100 million Korean won ($82,000) for the incident. A spokesperson for FC Seoul told CNN that the team had "humbly" accepted the decision by the K League.

"Regarding the cheer mannequins that were installed during the game on the 17th, we sincerely apologize for causing deep concern to the fans," the club wrote in a translated statement posted to Instagram.

According to the statement, which was translated by CNN, FC Seoul said staff checked "several times" before the game to ensure the dolls weren't of a sexual nature.

"This is our fault without excuse," the team said. "Regardless of the reason, we apologize again for causing great concern to the fans who love and cheer for FC Seoul."

FC Seoul has since disciplined staffers involved in the controversy and has asked local police to investigate the suppliers of the sex dolls for possible fraud.

But the issue may not be over for the soccer club just yet. According to ESPN, the operators of Seoul World Cup Stadium, where the game was located, are now launching their own investigation.

A spokesperson for the stadium said FC Seoul is required to get advanced permission for any advertising at the location — a category the sex dolls could fall under — and they may be expelled from using the facility.

"That would be the most serious measure," the spokesperson said, according to ESPN. "We will review the incident and then decide what to do."

As of Thursday afternoon, South Korea has seen 11,122 cases and 264 deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to a New York Times database.