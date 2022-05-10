See All the Photos from Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone Jr.'s Dreamy Wedding

The former NFL star and the Olympic gold medalist tied the knot last Friday at Virginia's romantic Early Mountain Vineyards — and are sharing exclusive images from their nuptials with PEOPLE.

By Lindsay Kimble May 10, 2022 03:01 PM

Mr. and Mrs.

Credit: NICOLE IVANOV PHOTO

Levrone Jr. told PEOPLE that the couple has now "merged" their visions for life, and are so excited to be partners and "co-laborers."

"In this season of life, me primarily supporting her and her dream and her calling, is fun for me," he said. "And just knowing how supportive she is of me as well and in the long term."

A vision in white

Credit: NICOLE IVANOV PHOTO

McLaughlin wore a long-sleeved Pallas Couture dress, paired with a veil by Vera Wang and Jimmy Choo heels and accessorized with jewelry from Zales. Her bridal hairdo was created by Jess from Beyoutiful Bridemakeup look by Michele Eva, and nails perfected by Phil Tran.

The grinning groom

Credit: NICOLE IVANOV PHOTO

The groom wore a black tuxedo by Brian Alexander with a black bowtie, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and a Tag Heuer watch.

Fabulous florals

Credit: NICOLE IVANOV PHOTO

The vineyard was made even more special with green and white florals created by Sophie Felts Floral Design, with arrangements adorning the chandeliers and creating a circular wedding arch.

The look of love

Credit: NICOLE IVANOV PHOTO

McLaughlin and Levrone Jr. knew early into their relationship that they were each other's perfect match: she was sure he was the one after just a few days, and by date three, the former football player saw their future together.

Walking into the future

Credit: NICOLE IVANOV PHOTO

"The day goes by so fast," McLaughlin told PEOPLE of the couple's big day. "So I told our wedding planner, our videographer, our photographer, 'I just want everything to be at a place where we can truly just enjoy every moment.' "

A slice of heaven

Credit: NICOLE IVANOV PHOTO

The couple cut into a four-tier, white wedding cake by Maliha Creations.

Ready to party

Credit: NICOLE IVANOV PHOTO

The newlyweds wanted a vineyard for their wedding day, and Virginia was the perfect location: both grew up on the East coast, and Levrone Jr. calls Charlottesville his "second home" as a graduate of the University of Virginia.

By Lindsay Kimble
