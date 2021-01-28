Chad Wheeler was arrested in Kent, Washington, on Friday and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday morning for investigation of felony domestic violence

Seattle Seahawks Releases Chad Wheeler from Team After He Was Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

The Seattle Seahawks have parted ways with Chad Wheeler after the offensive tackle was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

"The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence," the team said in a statement on Wednesday. "Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team."

"We encourage Chad to get the help he needs," the Seahawks added.

Wheeler, 27, was arrested in Kent, Washington, on Friday and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday morning for investigation of felony domestic violence, according to online jail records.

He was released on a $400,000 bail.

On Wednesday, Wheeler released a statement regarding his arrest, saying, "Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to [the woman] and her family."

"I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me." He added that the "most thing right now" is the victim "gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening."

"It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed."

According to a police report from the Kent Police Department, Wheeler was taken into custody after officers found him and an injured woman inside of an apartment, NBC News reported.

Authorities had received a call about a woman locked in a bathroom following a fight, the report said. Upon arriving on scene, officers heard a woman screaming and forced their way inside.

Police say the woman's face was covered in blood and she was crying in pain when officers found her and Wheeler in the home, according to the report.

In court documents, prosecutors said that Wheeler "viciously attacked the victim in her bedroom" and strangled her twice until she lost consciousness, CNN reported.

The woman told investigators that she was attacked after Wheeler had asked her to bow to him and she refused, according to court documents obtained by the Associated Press.

The woman claimed in the court document that he then threw her on the bed, choking her and trying to smother her.

She began to lose consciousness and tried to fight back, but Wheeler grabbed her arm and twisted it, the documents claim.

AP reports that she then lost consciousness for an unknown length of time. When she regained consciousness, the woman claims she saw Wheeler by the bed and he allegedly said, "Wow, you're alive?"

She ran into the bathroom, where she called her family and 911. Officers arrived and arrested Wheeler, who was allegedly uncooperative and yelled, "Sorry!" and "I don't beat women!" according to the Associated Press.

The woman suffered a fractured humerus bone and dislocated elbow in her left arm. She also had lesions on her neck, some in the shape of fingermarks. The woman also had swelling and bruising to her face, which doctors said they believe was the result of strikes and punches, according to charging documents obtained by the AP.

The woman told authorities she did not remember Wheeler striking her.